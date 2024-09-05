There’s a lot of incredible art to see in Sydney, but if you’re open to a getaway this springtime, we’d suggest heading up the coast to Newcastle – the coastal city that was recently identified as one of the world’s best-kept travel secrets – which is transforming into a creative wonderland for the fourth iteration of its multidisciplinary contemporary arts festival, New Annual. Spanning visual art, music, live performances and more, there’s so much on over the ten-day program, so to make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up our top picks.

First night street party Fri, Sep 27

Kicking things off on Friday, September 27, the New Annual street party will bring the action outside, taking over King Street with four hours of mesmerising live performances. Headlined by Mitch Tambo – a Gamilaraay artist whose performances combine didgeridoo and traditional Indigenous dance with contemporary music production – the evening will see a range of artists light up King Street, with food trucks on-site to keep you fuelled through the night.

Wondercity Sat, Sep 28 until Sun, Oct 6 (Sat & Suns only)

Part-game, part-performance, part-wayfinding adventure, this surreal installation will take you on an audio adventure through the city – bringing the concept of ‘wonder’ to life throughout the city via performances, soundscapes and immersive installations. You’ll see Newcastle in a whole new light.

Middle Kids Sat, Sep 28

They’re the band that’s loomed large in our wistful winter soundtracks for years, with their cinematic melodies gaining them worldwide adoration, and now the Sydney-born band Middle Kids is back with their third album. See the talented trio perform Faith Crisis Pt 1 live at Newcastle’s Civic Theatre.

Global Gathering Sat, Oct 5

This free-to-attend event will take over Newcastle Museum Park from 2pm-9pm on Saturday, October 5, celebrating the multicultural fabric of the city with cooking demonstrations, interactive kids workshops and musical and dance performances from around the world. We're keen for world-music legends The Ghana Road Show's thrilling circus acts backed by traditional African dance and drum beats. Greek vocalist Maria Maroulis' will also take the stage, and if you're up for a boogie, check out Worlds Collide's unique blend of hip-hop rhymes, melodic hooks, African and Latin percussion.

Seahorse Film Festival Sat Oct 5–Sun, Oct 6

Closing out the festival on the final weekend, this two-night celebration of cinema will shine a light on short films written and shot in Newcastle and beyond – with young filmmakers (from schools across Newcastle and the Central Coast) competing for a $2,000 prize. Alongside films made by NSW-based creatives, the festival will showcase work by international filmmakers, with each evening featuring sub-20 minute films that capture the essence of life.

You can check out the full program and get your hands on tickets over here. While you're there, these are our favourite spots in Newy.

