If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Aussies love a public holiday more than most. We’ve already got a fair few of them, but this year, it looks like we could get ourselves one more (a once-off holiday, that is).

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has publicly declared (via The Daily Aus) that if the Matildas win the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, he’ll do everything he can to lobby state premiers to declare a snap public holiday in all states.

The prime minister reiterated his sentiment from the men’s World Cup last year – that if Australia wins, there should be a public holiday for everyone.

State premiers are responsible for public-holiday making, however Albanese has said that he’ll “be on the phone” to premiers across the country. In fact, he thinks there'll be "a race" between the premiers to declare it.

If you weren't already cheering the Matildas on, does this give you the motivation you need?

Get on top of the minute-by-minute football action down at the FIFA Fan Festival, and then stay on top of how to watch the Women’s World Cup in Sydney with our handy guide.

Plus, meet our July cover star and Matildas powerhouse: Ellie Carpenter.