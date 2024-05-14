In a perfect world, we'd all be able to jet off to an idyllic far-flung destination whenever our hearts desired a relaxing getaway. But the reality is, it ain't cheap. While there have been reports that the prices of overseas flights are starting to drop, overseas holidays are still a costly luxury. But if you were just about to throw away all hopes of a European summer trip this year, you might be in luck. Etihad Airways is swooping in to save our sunny dreams, with a flash sale on airfares from Sydney to a heap of European cities. How good!

The airline is currently slinging its Euro summer deals for May, with discounted return flights on routes to 12 different cities, departing between June 1 and September 30, 2024. It's time to dig out your bathers and start practising your Spanish, because this is a deal worth jumping on. But you'd better be pretty quick, because the sale is only running until May 16 (yep, that’s this Thursday).

Sydneysiders can jet off for an overseas vacation with a return airfare for less than $2,000, with economy flights to Athens from just $1,816 or to Barcelona from $1,997. If you're craving pasta, return flights to Rome from Sydney start at $1,926, and you could fly from Sydney to Milan and back from just $1,848. This is not a drill!

Other cheap overseas airfares from Sydney include return flights to Santorini for $2,117, to Geneva in Switzerland for as little as $1,999, and to Madrid in Spain from $2,127 – plus more. If you're feeling bougie, there are discounted airfares on business class return flights too – you can fly business style to Milan and back for as low as $8,333.

To bag yourself an affordable flight and lock in the Euro summer holiday you've been daydreaming about, head to the Etihad website.



Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Want a getaway without getting on a plane? These are the best escapes close to Sydney.

Mixing it up? These are the most unusual holiday rentals to book in NSW.

Want to save even more coin? These are the best cheap holiday destinations in NSW.