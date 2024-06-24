Qantas has just launched a mega sale with super cheap domestic flights from Sydney

Sydney’s winter chill got you craving some sunshine? You could be in luck – Qantas has just launched a mega sale on domestic flights, with discounts on one million seats, to almost every domestic route in Australia.

Of the 60 routes on sale, 30 have tickets available for less than $150 one way – offering Sydneysiders the chance to jet off to Byron Bay for $109, or to Coffs Harbour for as little as $129. If you’re keen to head interstate, you can jet to Melbourne or Brisbane for $145, or to Hobart for $169.



Photograph: Dallas Kilponen | Destination NSW

If you want to experience a levelled-up in-flight experience, now might be the time to book – with Business Class flights from Sydney to Brisbane starting at $449 one way, and Business Class flights to the dreamy Hamilton Island starting at $649 one way.

Keen to jet off? The sale will run until 11.59pm on Sunday, June 30, or until sold out – so you’ll want to move fast. You can learn more and book over here.

