Timeout

qantas plane in the sky
Photograph: Soly Moses | Pexels

Qantas is slinging cheap flights from Sydney to Bali

This flash sale could get you from Sydney to Denpasar and back for less than $650

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
If Sydney’s own European summer-esque spots aren’t quite scratching the holiday itch, taking a trip to Bali might be your best solution. Thankfully, Qantas is making that a little more achievable – with a week-long sale offering reduced flights to the island destination from five major Australian cities.

Until December 14, you can snap up return flights to Bali from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra from as little at $638. The sale is applicable for certain flights between January and June 2024, so while you won’t be able to snap up a last minute Christmas trip, a spot of winter sunshine sounds like a very good option.

As with all international Qantas flights, airfares include checked baggage and complimentary food and beverages (with complimentary wine and beer two very welcome new additions to the economy in-flight offering). If you want to get bougie, business class airfares start at $2,449.

Act quick, the sale ends on Thursday – so jump online here to snag your seats. 

Looking for a luxe place to stay? Check out Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak

Trying on the digital nomad life for size? This lifestyle-focused lodging has got your back 

Want the Bali experience without leaving NSW? These are the best Airbnbs to book in Byron Bay

Loading animation
