Sydney’s fifth-busiest train station is now also one of the most accessible after undergoing a huge safety and convenience overhaul

Sydney’s public transport system doesn’t always receive rave reviews, but it’s in our good books this week thanks to the grand unveiling of the newly upgraded Redfern Train Station. It’s about time the government set its long-term plans in motion, considering that Redfern stands as one of our city’s oldest railway stations, and also the fifth busiest in the state.

The new and improved station features a gleaming new southern concourse, complete with two additional entrances, including one on the southwestern side providing direct and easy access to Carriageworks and its ever-evolving program of large-scale theatre, dance, installation works. This also makes it even easier to make the beloved Carriageworks Farmers Market a staple part of your Saturday morning routine, no matter where you're travelling from.

Redfern Station’s fresh concourse also offers a direct walkway to South Eveleigh, granting you quick access to its lively arts, hospo and employment hub. Within minutes, you could be sipping back craft beers at BrewDog; slurping down wonton noodle soup at Lucky Kwong; or catching up over cocktails at the world’s first permanent zero-waste bar, Re.

NSW premier Chris Minns said: “Given its close proximity to education, health, employment and cultural precincts, we know how important Redfern Station is for people accessing local services and attractions, so it's great to see these accessibility upgrades completed."

Photograph: Supplied

This project, which has been years in the making, also features major accessibility and safety upgrades including the installation of six new lifts, stair access to platforms one through ten, designated drop-off areas and accessible toilets. This is game-changing stuff for travellers with a disability or limited mobility, as well as passengers with prams, luggage or bikes.

The NSW Government worked collaboratively with heritage architects and Aboriginal community members in the design and planning to ensure the upgrades honoured and reflected the suburb’s rich cultural heritage. They've done a top-notch job, and we're excited to see where the tracks take us next.

