The list of the world’s best destinations for solo travellers has been released, and Sydney made it into the top destinations. The analysis was conducted by the Smoky Mountains site, who used internet mention data to list the most popular solo travel destinations around the globe.

They ranked all of the most popular destinations to outline various merits, ranking each based on average cost, crime rates, and solo tour experiences offered. And although Sydney made the list of the top destinations, the assessment of traveller data found that the Harbour City came in as one of the most expensive places to travel alone (it ranked ninth).

According to the study, the average weekly spend for a solo traveller in Sydney is $1,727 (that’s compared with an average $727 weekly spend in Krakow, Poland, and $2,386 in the Norwegian town of Tromso, which was the most expensive solo destination).

Sydney being expensive won't come as a surprise to locals – but with our beautiful beaches, expansive parks and spectacular hikes, we also know that Sydney is home to a pretty excellent line-up of zero-cost activities. We’re also lucky enough to have an amazing food culture with plenty of affordable delicious feeds, and some of the best date ideas in Sydney can be done on a budget.



Wondering where you can head for a cheap solo trip? Consider heading to Krakow, Prague, Cairo or Budapest – where a seven-day trip will cost, on average, $876. Other cities to make the list of the top 15 most affordable solo destinations include Paris, Lima, San Francisco and Marrakesh.

While Sydney was called out for its costliness, it’s not just a Harbour City problem: three out of the 15 most expensive solo destinations are Aussie cities. Perth was found to be the most expensive Australian city to visit on your own – with an average weekly spend of $2,058. And even Melbourne is more exy than Sydney – a solo visit there Melbourne is reported to set you back an average of $1,870 per week.

The study also analysed the crime rates across all of the cities listed, and found that Sydney is a safer place to visit than both Perth and Melbourne. According to the study, the crime rate in Sydney sits at 34.56, while Melbourne’s sits at 44.98, and Perth’s a little higher still at 45.

You can read the full report over here. The main takeaway? Holiday days in Sydney rule, but if you're planning on coming here, make sure you plan out the free activities in among the paid ones before you set out.

