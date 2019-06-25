Sad news: Paper Bird will close its doors in August

Sadly, the news doesn’t seem to be getting any better for Sydney restaurants. Yesterday, Ben Sears and Eun Hee An announced they’ll be turning off the burners at Paper Bird on Saturday August 3.

The mod-Korean eatery opened in 2017, to the delight of Sydneysiders who fell in love with the duo’s inventive cooking at Moon Park – their Redfern restaurant that gave us our first taste of that unforgettably delicious, mega-crisp shrimp-brined fried chicken.

The announcement comes hard on the heels of a string of high-profile closures in the past few months, including the Bridge Room and the Fish Shop, and word from Karl Firla last week that he’d be shutting up shop at Oscillate Wildly at the end of August, too.

This morning, Kylie Kwong finally confirmed that Billy Kwong’s final service will be this coming Sunday June 30. The legendary Australian-Chinese eating house won’t be the only one calling it quits this weekend – long-time favourites Longrain and ACME will also be switching off the lights for the last time.

Clear those calendars, diners, and start making those farewell bookings.

