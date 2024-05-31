Sydney
Photograph: Supplied | Savers

Savers – the huge, super-affordable thrift store – has opened its first Sydney store

The first Sydney outpost of the second-hand global superstore has just opened in Sydney's west

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Thrift lovers, rejoice! After teasing a Sydney launch earlier this year, the globally-renowned thrift retailer Savers has just opened the doors to its first Sydney store – a huge warehouse-sized space in the city’s west. Here’s everything you need to know about the Harbour City’s epic new second-hand superstore.

Where is the Savers store in Sydney? 

Sydney’s first Savers store occupies a sprawling 1,590 square metre superstore in Hoxton Park Prestons, around 40 minutes west of Sydney CBD (by car). The address you’re aiming for is Savers Thrift Superstore, Hoxton Park Central, T4, 2 Lyn Parade Prestons, NSW, 2170.

What can you buy at Savers?

Known for its range, Savers stocks secondhand everything: from clothes and books to lamps and chairs. Savers Hoxton Park is set to stock more than 100,000 items, with more than 25,000 new items arriving every week.

Savers
Photograph: Supplied | Savers

Is Savers affordable? 

As the name would suggest – abso-bloody-lutely. The majority of items here are priced under $10, meaning you can pile the shopping trolley high without busting your budget.

How to get to Savers Sydney

Driving from Sydney CBD, head southwest on the M1, then turn right on to the M5 at the Cooks River. In the car, the journey from Sydney CBD should take around 40 minutes, and though the journey on public transport is a lot longer (around an hour and a half), it’s a simple route. Take the train from Central to Parramatta, jump on the T80 bus and you’ll arrive just outside the store – so you don’t need to worry about lugging your haul too far once you’re done. 

Savers
Photograph: Supplied | Savers

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

