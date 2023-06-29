Our foolproof guide to Splendour in the Grass 2023

Everything you need to know to make this year's festival the most epic one yet

With a collective ten Splendours under our belts, the Time Out team knows a thing or two about how to party in the grass. You can read all about this year's rocking line-up here. And below is our foolproof guide for being your best Splendour-self.

Bring gumboots and pack an extra coat

No one needs to be reminded about last year’s weather at Splendour *shudders*. And thankfully, La Niña is officially over. But, even if the weather is forecast for 25° and sunny, the days might be toasty but the nights can be chilly. Come prepared.

Shower off-peak

The queues between 6.30 and 9.30am are bound to be an absolute nightmare. Shower in the middle of the day or super late at night to avoid waiting in the mud, or ditch it all together – but don’t forget deodorant, wipes and dry shampoo. They’re gonna be your new best friends.

Get involved with what else Splendour has to offer

As well as an awesome line-up, there is a stack of fun, interesting and cool experiences to be had at this year’s Splendour. Get your mind blown at the Science Tent; belly laugh at the Comedy Club; listen to thought-provoking talks and panels the Forum; and start your morning with yoga and have your tarot card read at the Global Village. Plus, this year’s festival also introduces Forum Live Podcasts. Some of the country’s most popular podcasters – including the crew from the Betoota Advocate – will record their programs live in front of everyone. You can check out all the experiences here.

Photograph: Supplied/Splendour in the Grass

Arrive a day early and get a lay of the land

Splendour is friggin’ huge. The trek up the hill over to the Amphitheatre is killer, you’ll take at least two days to figure out where everything is, and we reckon you may still not find everything (secret bar, we’re talking about you). If you can, head in for night zero, don’t go too hard and get your bearings before the real fun begins.

Make friends with your neighbours

Not only will you make some great new pals, but you’ll be thankful that you’ve got someone to turn to when you realise you’ve forgotten to pack sunscreen, Band-Aids or whatever you may find you need.

Hit up the Rainbow Bar

The multicolour bar is coming back with a bang at Splendour for its second year. From killer queer DJ sets to a drag brunch and ‘Lipsync for Your Life’ performances, the Rainbow Bar is serving up tens across the board at Splendour for LGBTQIA+ and allies. And, be sure to check it out on Sunday when Poof Doof and Girlthing come together for Sunday Funday.

Photograph: Supplied/Splendour in the Grass

Let your hair down and dance

We come to Splendour for three reasons: great live music, quality times with mates, and having a good old fashioned dance. In good news, you’ll be able to do all three of them, and at the same time.

Be sure to walk on over to the Palm Springs inspired Smirnoff Seltzer Springs pop-up, where a curated line-up of DJs will be spinning non-stop bangers of house, disco and techno.

The Ngarindindi Dance Ground is an all-new Indigenous-led program in the Global Village where you can see traditional dances, listen to stories, and join in on dance workshops.

And, the Forest is our number one go-to for a late night boogie. This magical land of alternative techno beats showcases electronic producers and DJs who hail from all over the place. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

Snap your memories on a disposable camera

Not only will your phone battery thank you but you’ll be able to make it through post-Splendour depression knowing there’s a fresh roll of film waiting for you on the other end.

Finally, look out for yourself and your mates

We are all just there to have a good time. So, drink water, remember to eat something, and keep an eye out for your mates, plus the person next to you. Have fun, be safe and happy Splendouring. We’ll see you there.

You can check out all the info for Splendour in the Grass 2023 here.

Photograp: Stills in Time Photography

