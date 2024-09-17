If you’ve already started planning Euro summer 2025, and you’re open to getting over there before the crowds set in, this news should help. Cathay Pacific – the flag carrier of Hong Kong – has just dropped a mega sale on early-bird flights to Europe (and neighbouring countries), with return flights from Sydney to London starting at $1,593 per person. The catch? You'll need to fly before June 2025.

The Early Bird sale launched today (Tuesday, September 17) and will be live across all cabin classes until Monday, September 30, so you’ve got some time to plan if you’re deliberating. If you’ve been thinking about exploring France in the springtime – as the cherries ripen in the trees and the wildflowers turn the landscape technicolour – this could be your chance, with return flights from Sydney to Paris starting at $1,655. Dreaming of a Sangria-fuelled spring? Return flights from Sydney to Madrid start at $1,594. These reduced seats are available from now until June 2025, so if you want to visit Europe for their summer solstice, you’ll need to pay up.

If you’re more in the market for a trip to Asia, you might be in luck – as part of Cathay's Fly Away sale, return flights from Sydney to Tokyo (for travel between now and June 2025) start at $889, and return flights from Sydney to Seoul start at $833.

Keen? You can browse early bird flights from Sydney to Europe here, and you can check out the Fly Away Sydney to Asia flight deals over here.





