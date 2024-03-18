Stop everything! Scoot is slinging crazy cheap flights (like Sydney to Athens for $405)

If your current budget had you thinking that Euro Summer 2024 was off the cards, it might be time to think again. Affordable airline Scoot is slinging super-cheap flights to destinations around the world – including Greece, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Flights from Sydney to Athens start at $405 – so if you’re keen to get your fix of Greek food in actual Greece, now’s your chance. If you’re keen for an Asian adventure, flights from Sydney to Singapore start at $198, and flights from Sydney to Bangkok and Phuket start at $230.
If Japan is on your bucket list, you can fly from Sydney to Osaka for as little as $345, or Tokyo from $360. Want an island escape? Flights from Sydney to Denpasar (Bali) and Lombok start at $230, and flights from Sydney to Cebu start at $245.
The sale will run from today (Tuesday, March 19) until Monday, March 25 – so you’ll want to jump on it. Airfares from Sydney start at $198, and more than 60 destinations are included in the sale. Time to book that leave and plan your adventure.
Ready to fly? You can learn more and book over here.