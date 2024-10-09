In what might come as wild news to many Sydneysiders, our city has ranked in the top 10 for the friendliest places in the world. Yes, you read that right. Following Condé Nast’s series of People’s Choice Awards (in which Sydney also ranked as the world’s number-one travel destination), Sydney was also voted as the second friendliest place in the world to stay, after Singapore.

Public transport delays, exorbitant real estate and nightlife woes aside, Sydney’s coastal location makes for laidback, sun-drenched living. It turns out we're a hospitable bunch – what Aussie locals take for granted in the stock-standard “Hi, how are you?” exchange from the person at the cash register can come as a pleasant shock to most first-time visitors.

Our neighbours over in Singapore took out first place in the rankings, while USA's sparkly Las Vegas came in at number three.

Here’s the full list of the world’s friendliest cities, according to Condé Nast readers:

Singapore Sydney, Australia Las Vegas, USA Bangkok, Thailand Cape Town, South Africa Tokyo, Japan Marrakech, Morocco Hong Kong Chicago, USA New York, USA

Keen to get acquainted with the friendly sides of Sydney? We reckon these are the best bars for meeting new people in Sydney. Or got a dog? A pooch can help you strike up convos with strangers, whether you head to these dog-friendly beaches or these dog-friendly pubs.

