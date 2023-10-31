The best bars for meeting new people in Sydney

With meet-cutes feeling like a bygone trope of 2000's rom coms as opposed to an IRL possibility, the idea of meeting someone out and about in the city can sound fanciful. That being said, we swear, it still happens!

There are certain spaces in the Sydney pub and bar scene where everyone can let their hair down, and a good vibe is always a great start to a conversation or a dance with a cute stranger. We've rounded up this list of the types of pubs and bars with vibes that facilitate connection between groups and individuals.

Take note: just because a bar is on this list, of course doesn't mean that everyone there is looking for a "good time". Read the room, read the vibes, approach with respect and for everyone's sake, if it's not an enthusiastic "yes" then it's a no. Rejection sucks, but it's not the end of the world. Wish them well and move on. No one likes a creep.

