Timeout

beresford-bar-8-18.jpg
Daniel Boud

The best bars for meeting new people in Sydney

You can only swipe left so many times before despairing. Kick it olden-day styles and meet people... in person

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait
&
Caitlyn Todoroski
With meet-cutes feeling like a bygone trope of 2000's rom coms as opposed to an IRL possibility, the idea of meeting someone out and about in the city can sound fanciful. That being said, we swear, it still happens!

There are certain spaces in the Sydney pub and bar scene where everyone can let their hair down, and a good vibe is always a great start to a conversation or a dance with a cute stranger. We've rounded up this list of the types of pubs and bars with vibes that facilitate connection between groups and individuals. 

Take note: just because a bar is on this list, of course doesn't mean that everyone there is looking for a "good time". Read the room, read the vibes, approach with respect and for everyone's sake, if it's not an enthusiastic "yes" then it's a no. Rejection sucks, but it's not the end of the world. Wish them well and move on. No one likes a creep.

Just after a drink? Here are the best bars in Sydney.

The best pick up bars in Sydney

The Sheaf
Photograph: Anna Kucera

1. The Sheaf

  • Bars
  • Double Bay
  • price 1 of 4

What's the vibe? A recent renovation has upped the fancy stakes of this expansive Double Bay hotel. 

Who are you going to meet? Eastern suburbs boys with upturned collars on their Polos and girls in alarmingly high heels.

The Beach Road Hotel

2. The Beach Road Hotel

  • Bars
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 1 of 4

What's the vibe? It's far enough from the shoreline to ensure everyone is wearing pants, but still full of nice accents and bright young things.

Who are you going to meet? On Wednesdays expect indie party kids, on weekends it's backpackers who are foot loose and fancy free.

Read more
The Beresford Hotel
Daniel Boud

3. The Beresford Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

What's the vibe? Beresford Sunday sessions are a time honoured tradition for the beautiful boys of Darlinghurst. 

Who are you going to meet? A very decent segment of Sydney's gay community who all probably have nicer apartments than you in Darlo and Surry Hills.

Read more
Courthouse Hotel

4. Courthouse Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

What's the vibe? One big community beer garden where left-leaning politics dominate and big groups come to spend the afternoon over jugs of beer and burgers.

Who are you going to meet? Everyone knows everyone at the Courty, which is great for friend of a friend introductions - a powerful anti-psycho measure. 

Read more
Shady Pines Saloon
Photograph: Anna Kucera

5. Shady Pines Saloon

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 2 of 4

What's the vibe? Sure, the queues still bend down Crown Lane, but the bouncers are always nice and you know once you’re in there you’re guaranteed some American-themed joy.

Who are you going to meet? Probably people from creative agencies in Surry Hills. Definitely bartenders. And no one with a peanut allergy, ever.

Read more
Check out one of these craft breweries
Photograph: Anna Kucera

6. Check out one of these craft breweries

  • Bars
  • Breweries

What's the vibe? If you are a beer-loving lady who also fancies a gentleman's company, a weekend session at a craft brewery like Batch, Grifter or Willie the Boatman is a great idea. 

Who are you going to meet? A nice chap who knows his IPAs and probably dabbles in some home brewing.

Read more
The Dock
Credit: Daniel Boud

7. The Dock

  • Bars
  • Redfern

What's the vibe? There's not a lot of time to chat when you're belting out 'Bound for Botany Bay' at the top of your lungs on a Monday night at the Dock, but a shared activity is a great icebreaker.

Who are you going to meet? A lot of Sydney's comedy and storytelling community, and their fans, make this a regular spot.

Read more
Freda's

8. Freda's

  • Bars
  • Chippendale

What's the vibe? This is a neighbourhood party bar that knows how to keep things cruisey in the early part of the week and ramp it up for a blow out at the pointy end. 

Who are you going to meet? This is the true melting pot. ABC staff, uni students, creatives, corporate staff and party people all come together here.

Read more
Tio's
Photograph: Anna Kucera

9. Tio's

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

What's the vibe? If ever there was a bar where you can don your Hawaiian shirt and rattan ‘Punch Guy’ hat, it’s here. 

Who are you going to meet? People who like tequila, the road less travelled and free popcorn.

Read more
Ivy

10. Ivy

  • Bars
  • Sydney

What's the vibe? Justin Hemmes’ multi-level, multi-venue super-club is a Sydney entertainment Leviathan, there’s no denying it. 

Who are you going to meet? Depends on the night. Thursdays is twenty-somethings in their glad rags; Fridays is city worker set.

Read more
Got a hot date?

