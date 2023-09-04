Sydney Place is offering up an epic $5 feed happy hour and more to celebrate Fringe Festival

Come on down to Circular Quay’s new dining precinct throughout September to snap up some seriously good food and drink offers

If you’ve been hibernating for the past couple of months it’s now time to thaw off and satisfy the inner recesses of your brain that have been craving some action. It’s a good thing the Sydney Fringe Festival is in full swing because there’s a calendar month stacked full of activity – you’ll laugh, you’ll be amazed and you’ll most certainly cop a cracking deal.

Throughout September, Sydney Place in Circular Quay is turning on the good times and the even better deals for punters who are out and about catching one of the many excellent exhibitions, comedy and burlesque shows. Sydney’s newest dining precinct has announced a number of food and drink offerings at ace prices, to ensure your belly is washed and full before consuming a feast of arts and culture.

With the cost of living crisis keeping a firm chokehold on our finances, Sydney Palace is helping to ease the strain on our coin purses by kicking off a happy hour each Thursday night from September 14. Below are the best deals you can wrap your laughing gear around:

Eat Fuh: $5 pho and bánh mì.

Open Sesame: $5 falafel plates.

C9 Gelato: $5 single scoops for the first 50 guests.

Bar Besuto: $5 mini steak frites with every drink purchase.

Bourke and Ward bar: $7 drink specials from 4-6pm.

ToastieSmith: 20 per cent off.

Sushi Yuzen: free miso soup with each sushi box purchase.

Dopa by Devon: $10 mini dons.

But the buck doesn’t stop at cheap eats and drinks. Sydney Place also has a bustling line-up of art and activities for the public to stop by and enjoy. There will be hand drawn illustrations by James Gulliver Hancock and Lauren Webster decorating the area; a staircase art activation from Micke Lindebergh; a mural by Indigenous artist David Cragg; an art vending machine; and a very intriguing big red button which people are invited to push (we will).

There will also be a Sydney Fringe Block Party taking place on Saturday, September 9, showcasing some of the best musicians and acts the festival has to offer. The free event will feature sets from DJs Dutch Kiss, Nip Slip, DayDream and Argonaut, and performances from the likes of burlesque star Porcelain Alice, drag artist Daphne Gaye and dancer Eli Crawford.

With such an exciting line-up of food, drinks and performances at Sydney Place at incredibly affordable prices, your bank account (and your senses) will thank you later.