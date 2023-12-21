When it comes to Christmas, Sydney really knows how to turn it on. And while our residential light displays and the city’s epic set-ups have their merits, there’s something extra special to be said for the roving displays fashioned to our city’s buses. This week, the winner of Sydney’s “best decorated Christmas bus” has been announced, by possibly the most adorable judge of the season.

Eight-year-old John was afforded the honour of choosing the winner – evaluating the festive get-ups of buses from across Greater Sydney. Bus operators from across the city gathered at Brookvale depot for the competition yesterday morning (Thursday, December 21), and – with the help of Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Marjorie O’Neill – the eight-year-old judge chose the bus from CDC Hills as the winner of the 2023 competition.

“I really liked the double decker bus because I had never been on one before. They had lots of decorations like tinsel and stickers,” John explained regarding his choice.





Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW Ryde 2023 Christmas Bus

The City of Sydney’s best decorated Christmas bus award is carried out by Transport for NSW each year in partnership with Sydney Children’s Hospital, and its aim of spreading a little festive cheer has been verified this year by the man (child) of the hour.

“It was really fun to pick the winner and I hope people feel happy like at Christmas time when they go on one of the buses,” John reflected.

While not all of Sydney’s buses have entered fully into the festivities, you can check whether or not you’re riding on a participating bus by checking the trip planner app – with a Christmas tree icon on the timetable identifying each Christmas bus. The decorations won’t be around forever – you’ll have until the start of January to catch a festive ride.

