Sydney’s Chinatown gates are set to be granted heritage status

Located in Haymarket – to the south-west of Sydney CBD – Sydney’s Chinatown is home to many of Sydney’s best Chinese restaurants as well as the transporting shopping mecca that is Paddy’s Markets. And despite its popularity at this time of year as it comes to life with Lunar New Year celebrations, the precinct has been identified by the City of Sydney as in need of “revitalisation”. A new plan has just been released by the City of Sydney, and one of the first points on the agenda is the ceremonial gates that serve as a culturally significant decorative entry point to the precinct.



Designed using traditional Chinese design and ornamentation and funded by community donations, the towering gates at the southern ends of the Dixon Street precinct signify the history of the Chinese diaspora in the area. As part of their $44 million plan to revitalise the precinct (as well as the neighbouring Thai Town), City of Sydney have announced their aims to have the gates granted heritage status – and it seems that Sydneysiders are in full support.

The decision comes following a public consultation process, which showed that Sydneysiders are in support of preserving the monuments. More than 1,150 people shared their ideas for the future of Haymarket, with Dixon Street being identified by respondents as “the heart of Chinatown”, and the gates themselves being described as “welcoming and culturally symbolic.”

According to NSW Environment and Heritage, buildings and monuments are granted heritage listed status when they are acknowledged by the community as holding “heritage significance”. And while many heritage-listed buildings and monuments gain the title after decades or centuries of existence, the 44 year old gates – which were completed in 1980 – wouldn’t be the youngest heritage-listed site in Australia.

Restoring the gates and formally acknowledging their cultural significance is part of City of Sydney’s plan to inject more funding and life into the Haymarket precinct, which the City of Sydney describes as “a special place for our community… a place of cultural belonging, experiences and memories."

The Haymarket and Chinatown revitalisation strategy acknowledges that the area was overwhelmingly affected by the pandemic back in 2020, and aims to turn Haymarket into “a vibrant and bustling place that celebrates diverse Asian cultures. A place that preserves its history and character while embracing contemporary forms of cultural expression.” The strategy outlines ten potential projects to revitalise the area, with the gates being one focal point. Other elements of the strategy include a focus on public art, additional cultural events and activations and more collaborations and partnerships.

Along with gaining heritage listed status, the gates are set to be retiled, and new lights are set to be installed.

You learn more about the revitalisation of Haymarket over here.

