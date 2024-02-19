Sydney asbestos mulch update: Here's the list of 36 (and counting) contaminated sites

More schools, parks and other spaces across Sydney have been identified as being contaminated with asbestos

When the news broke last week that asbestos-contaminated mulch had been found at more outdoor locations (including playgrounds and schools) across Sydney, the first major fall-out was the cancellation of the Mardi Gras Fair Day, which was due to take place in Victoria Park last Saturday, February 17. Since then, a major investigation has started, led by the Environment Protection Authority, and contaminated mulch has been found at more than 36 locations (and counting) across the city, with hundreds more sites being investigated.

The mulch is used in landscaping of outdoor areas, and since the suppliers of the mulch claim to have test results to prove that it arrives to landscaping companies asbestos-free, a further investigation is underway to uncover how the harmful substance has found its way into our public spaces (the Guardian has obtained shocking information about suppliers "gaming" the testing regime that's in place to stop toxins ending up in landscape products).

The investigations, set to take several weeks, have so-far identified asbestos at 17 locations across Rozelle Parklands, plus schools, hospitals, parks and garden beds along the new Parramatta Light Rail development.

As of today (Monday, February 19, midday), this is the full Environmental Protection Authority list of contaminated sites in Sydney:



Aldi Supermarket, Cobbitty

Belmore Park, Haymarket

Campbelltown Hospital

Carlingford to Parramatta Shared Path, Telopea

Harmony Park, Surry Hills

Industrie Warehouse, Bankstown

Munn Park, Millers Point

Regatta Park, Emu Plains

Riverstone Sports Centre

St John of God Richmond Hospital

Transport for NSW sites, including Rozelle Parklands, the Sydney Metro Sydenham to Bankstown Railway Corridor, Parramatta Light Rail, Prospect Highway Interchange and Nowra Bridge Upgrade

Two new residential estates under construction in Sydney's south-west (not publicly accessible)

Victoria Park, Camperdown

Wiley Park, cnr Canterbury Rd and King Georges Rd

Woolworths, Kellyville Grove Shopping Centre

Allambie Heights Public School, Allambie Heights (small isolated garden, school remains open, site fenced off)

Domremy College, Five Dock (school remains open, site isolated and cordoned off)

Liverpool West Public School, Liverpool (school open at different site)

Penrith Christian School, Orchard Hills (school remains open, site fenced off)

St Luke’s Catholic College, Marsden Park (the school has made the decision to close for the week with parents being notified)

The process is that affected areas are cordoned off.

You probably heard about the potential of asbestos out at Sydney Olympic Park, too, so to answer the question on every Sydney Swiftie’s lips: yes, Taylor Swift’s concerts at Accor Stadium will be going ahead (you can learn everything you need to know ahead of the shows here).

You can find more info about the contaminated sites at the NSW EPA site, and information about health risks on the NSW Health website.

