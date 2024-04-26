The extended hours will see Dulwich Hill light rail services run ever day from 5.00am to 1.00am

Attention Inner Westies: your night-time journeys are about to get a whole lot easier. As of Monday, April 29, the L1 Dulwich Hill light rail line will start running late into the night, with extended hours from 5.00am to 1.00am, seven days a week.

The changes will see an extra 160 services added to the weekly timetable, with services running every 15 minutes between 5.00am and 6.00am every morning, and every 15 minutes between 11.00pm and 1.00am every night. It’s good news for early risers, and also good news for late-night stop outs – and according to Transport for NSW, the change is permanent.

The decision has been made as part of the NSW Government’s plan to revive Sydney’s night-time economy, with improved conditions for those working outside of 9-to-5 hours making up one of six reforms forming the government’s approach to reigniting Sydney’s nightlife.

What does this mean if you’re not a member of the night-time workforce? Easier access to Sydney’s rapidly-increasing line-up of live music venues and late-night dining options.



In the words of Transport Minister Jo Haylen: “Every night is a good night to be out and about in Sydney, so ensuring people have a way home is vital.”

You can learn more over here.

