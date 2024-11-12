If you’ve been commuting around the city via light rail this week, you might have noticed your daily spend has been a little lower. That's because on Monday of this week, Transport for NSW introduced free light rail journeys across Sydney up until the last trip for the day on Thursday, November 14. So, why the free trips? Transport for NSW is responding to Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) members, who are threatening industrial action if the government doesn’t meet some of their demands.

The RTBU is calling for improved working conditions, and for a 24-hour train timetable to run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. If Transport for NSW doesn’t agree to these demands, then it’s likely that we’ll see industrial action affecting Sydney’s public transport system starting this Thursday (Nov 14).

This time, instead of going on strike, members of the union have suggested that they’ll run services around the clock in an act of defiance – though this is still yet to be confirmed. Here’s what we know so far about the potential industrial action set to take place in Sydney this week.

Why are Sydney train drivers going on strike?

As vital actors in Sydney’s transport system, members of the RTBU have a lot to say about how the system is run. Back in July, light rail services across Sydney were ground to a halt as union members took part in a strike, calling for higher pay and better working conditions. Then, in September, the RTBU called on the government to put a halt to the expansion of Sydney Metro. If they’d been successful, the Bankstown to Sydenham line wouldn’t be in the process of being converted into a Metro line – but the government managed to appease them with a staffing deal.

This time, they’re calling for a 24-hour timetable on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (we’re in full support of that) and for the reduction in kilometres that Train Crew on the suburban and intercity networks are able to work. Instead of striking, there’s talk that they’ll be running services around the clock for four whole days.

Photograph: Flickr/Stilgherrian

When are Sydney train drivers going on strike?

Industrial action by members of the RTBU is due to start on Thursday, November 14, but negotiations between the union and the government is still underway, so it’s not entirely confirmed that workers will take action on Thursday. In the meantime, enjoy those free light rail rides, and let's keep praying that calls for the Sydney Metro to run 24-hours a day are eventually met.



You can learn more about the RTBU's current industrial action via their website.

