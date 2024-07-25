Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Sydney’s top restaurants including Pilu, Catalina, Nel and more are slashing 25% off the bill

Hungry but can’t afford to eat out? Some of the city’s top spots are offering seriously good dining deals on this handy app

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
The outside of Catalina
Photograph: Supplied/Entertainment
Advertising

Do you remember the Entertainment Book? Created in 1994, the often gold and thick book was stacked with great deals on dining, travel, shopping and entertainment. Well, the Entertainment Book is no longer – it’s now just called Entertainment, and it’s all online. The good news is that you can still access those deals from your phone with one handy app.

And the deals are pretty impressive. Think: 25 per cent off your bill at Rose Bay’s waterfront fine diner Catalina (up to $55 off); 25 per cent off your bill at boundary-pushing Nel (up to $40 off); and 25 per cent off Freshwater’s coastal spot Pilu (up to $45 off). There’s no catch, just fun and delicious eats and drinks, not to mention other offers on tropical island holidays, airfares, theatre and movie tickets and more. Entertainment’s aim is to help Aussies get out and discover new spots as well as enjoy good-value deals. And considering we’re all feeling the effects of cozzie livs at the moment, we’d say that sounds pretty damn sweet. 

Bwach views at Pilu at Freshwater
Photograph: Daniel Boud

This year marks 30 years of the Entertainment Group, and in that time they’ve done more than just help people eat and drink well: The Entertainment Program has helped raise more than $110 million dollars for more than 50,000 fundraising organisations since 1994. And they've achieved this by donating 20 per cent of each membership to an Australian charity. Cool, hey?

If you love eating and drinking out (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?) or are looking for a thoughtful present, consider signing up for an Entertainment membership, which costs $70. You can do that here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best cheap eats in Sydney right now.

Get around the coolest happy hour deals in the city here.

Check out our guide to the top set menus at every price point here.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.