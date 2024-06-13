Sydney's winter solstice is almost upon us – here's the lowdown

Winter is officially here, and it seems as though as soon as it arrives, it’s on its way out. Next week, the winter solstice will roll around: the shortest day of the year, meaning Sydney's days will soon start getting longer. We're gonna call it: it’s all uphill from here.

What is Sydney's winter solstice?

Caused by the Earth’s annual orbit around the sun, the winter solstice is the shortest day and longest night of the year – occurring in Australia when the South Pole has its maximum tilt away from the sun. This astronomical event happens on the very same day every year – though on opposite times of year for the two different hemispheres. As Australians experience the shortest day of the year, our friends in the Northern Hemisphere celebrate their summer solstice with the longest day of the year, and vice versa.

What causes Sydney's winter solstice?

The solstice is caused by the tilt of the Earth’s axis in relation to the sun. During the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, the tilt is such that the sun follows its lowest and shortest path through the sky, resulting in the least amount of daylight and the longest night of the year.

When is the winter solstice in Australia?

The winter solstice in Australia falls on June 21 every year.

What does the solstice mean?

As well as being something of a turning point on the calendar of sunshine-seekers, the solstice has cultural significance for many – with festivals held across the world on these landmark days. After the winter solstice, days begin to lengthen as the Earth continues its annual orbit around the sun – taking us to the equinox (when the hours of sunlight and darkness are equal, occurring in late September and late March every year) and then the summer solstice (the summer solstice in Australia falls on December 21).

What's happening in Sydney for the winter solstice?

For many of us, aside from having the shortest sunlight hours compared with any other day, the winter solstice it’s just another June day. However, if you’re keen to mark the occasion, a few venues around the city are running special events to celebrate this annual astronomical turning point. Head to Manly’s Q Station for a Scandi-inspired sauna, yoga and dinner experience in partnership with Cedar and Salt sauna and Boilerhouse Kitchen & Bar, or make your way to Pocket City Farm at Camperdown Commons for their Winter Solstice Festival (taking place the day after the solstice, on Saturday, June 22).

