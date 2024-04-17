In glorious news for the ton and beyond, the NSW town of Bowral has scored a regency makeover – transforming into a real life Bridgerton for one magical week.

The makeover is a celebration of season three of the hit Netflix show, and after teasing us with a few sparse details a few weeks ago, the Netflix team have just revealed the full details of what we can expect at Bridgerton in Bowral. The activation will be taking over the town from yesterday (Tuesday, April 16) until next Tuesday (April 23), and will feature immersive shop makeovers, Bridgerton-inspired menus, writing workshops, croquet competitions and more. The week-long celebration will culminate in a glorious regency-themed garden party, that will be taking over the beautifully manicured grounds of Milton Park on Tuesday, April 23.





Photograph: Supplied | Netflix

If you’re visiting over the next seven days, you’ll see businesses across the town decked out in bunting and regency-style decor – and you might spot a few interesting characters pacing the streets, quills at the ready. We’d recommend starting at Dirty Janes: a treasure trove of vintage delights that will help you step into character, frills and all. From there, make time for tea and cake at the oh-so-heritage The Press Shop, or cut straight to the stronger stuff at SoHi: Bowral’s boutique spirits supplier. For a garden party-style occasion, make your way to Retford Park – a beautiful stately home just five minutes from town where you can live like the gentry and join a game of croquet on the lawn. For something a little more low-key, head to Corbett Gardens Rotunda where you can set up a picnic blanket between the flowers and settle in with a romance novel from Books Ever After: Bowral’s romance bookstore.

Screenings of the first episode of Bridgerton Season 3 will be taking place at Bowral’s Empire Cinemas on Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23 at noon, 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm.

For a luxurious stay, head to Ben Huon Manor, a remarkable sandstone manor house, and the passion project of a husband and wife who wanted to bring Georgian opulence to life in the corner of Australia that has their hearts.

Photograph: Supplied | Ben Huon Manor

You can plan your visit to Bridgerton in Bowral – and snap up tickets to the garden party of the season – over here. This author would say you’ll want to act fast.





