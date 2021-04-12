Sydney
Person with long hair stares at led light artwork
Photograph: White Rabbit | 'Miniature', 2015, LuxuryLogico

The best things to do in Sydney this week: April 12-18

Our top picks of what to see and do in the city

By
Alannah Maher
A chill has entered the air, but autumn is no time to hibernate in Sydney. Dancefloors are back, and you can cut a rug on the best dancefloors in Sydney. There’s also still a week left of the Easter school holidays, and if you have small humans to entertain you can check out our school holidays guide.

Hungry? We’ve tried and tested the best sandwiches in Sydney to let you know what the best bites between two slices are, and you can stretch your legs with the best easy day hikes near Sydney. Read on for the coolest cultural happenings to scope out this week.

YCK Laneways Block Party

YCK Laneways is the new city precinct that is home to 10 of the best small bars in Sydney, all clustered around York, Clarence and Kent Streets. To celebrate the inauguration of this exciting entertainment zone, a six-week program of events will take place across the bars and laneways, bringing fun, culture and delicious drinks.

Lumen

Prepare to be utterly transfixed by the blinding glow of lush exhibition Lumen, currently on show at Chippendale’s White Rabbit Gallery. If you haven’t had a looksee as yet, this magnetic collection brings together glimmering works from more than 25 artists from China and Taiwan exploring the theme of light.

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner

The Australian premiere of British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones's exciting new work Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner draws on the social media vortex, deploying GIFs, memes and emojis to consider questions of cultural appropriation, racism, homophobia and online trolling. The show stars the inimitable Moreblessing Maturure and Wentworth's Vivienne Awosoga.

Spanish Film Festival

The Spanish Film Festival sashays into town once more, lighting up Sydney’s Palace Cinemas with 20 features from across the length and breadth of Spain, plus Latin America. Just in time for cooler weather, the Festival is exactly what you need to fire up your spirits. Check out our top picks.

