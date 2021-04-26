The best things to do in Sydney this week: April 26-May 2

The LOLs roll on this week with more of the Sydney Comedy Festival, but if you’re leaning more lo-fi you can check out a sunset picnic party on the deck of a navy ship with chillhop DJs, or a stargazing tour at a Blue Mountains winery. Things are also getting rather shaken and stirred in the CBD, with the continuation of the block party launch of the new YCK Laneways entertainment district and a cocktail festival bringing film, culture and fancy booze galore to Sydney's streets.

Get ready for the rib-tickling of your life, because Sydney Comedy Festival is rolling into town with the ROFLs once more. As ever, there's a jam-packed line-up of funny folks on offer. We've cherry-picked the finest funny people headed to town, so you know exactly who's down to clown, as well as shows like surprise stand out Schapelle, Schapelle the musical.

This lo-fi sunset picnic party on the deck of the HMAS Vampire in Darling Harbour is back. This time the top-notch DJ line-up will be accompanied by a menu of Middle Eastern cuisine specially curated by Riyad Seewan of celebrated Surry Hills chook slingers Henrietta with matched wines.

If you’re partial to admiring the night sky, drinking wine, and being surrounded by beautiful natural vistas, this is for you. This tour from Blue Mountains Stargazing takes you amongst the vines of Dryridge Estate, a vineyard nestled amongst the serene sights and sandstone escarpments of the Megalong Valley.

Over a liquored-up five days, Surry Hills and the CBD will transform into a Negroni-swilling, tequila-sipping wonderland of film, culture and of course, cocktails galore. This festival will bring the best of Australia's small bars (and the most knowledgeable of its boozehounds) to Sydney. No craning your neck or lining up for hours for a taste of your favourites, though. There's enough activity spread throughout the neighbourhood to go around.

YCK Laneways is the new city precinct that is home to 10 of the best small bars in Sydney, all clustered around York, Clarence and Kent Streets. To celebrate the inauguration of this exciting entertainment zone, a six-week program of events will take place across the bars and laneways, bringing fun, culture and delicious drinks.

Want more? Check out the rest of our tips for the best things to do in Sydney this week.