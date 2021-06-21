The best things to do in Sydney this week, June 21-27

Wondering what to do in the city? Our list will guide you in the right direction

Winter is no time to hibernate in Sydney, so get rugged up. Sydney Solstice has wrapped, but the fun continues with a festival on our most famous beach, a disco in the sky over the Blue Mountains, foodie adventures and much more.

Sydney's iconic beach will transform into a winter playground this school holidays with family fun, hidden gems and more than 30 hand-picked live shows that won’t break the bank. There's a giant Ferris wheel, ice skating by the sand and entertainment all day and night during the festival at the Wayside Chapel, with lung-busting comedy, globe-trotting circus performances and award-winning cabaret.

Looking for a chance to stretch your limbs out and let your body feel the groove? Well after a sojourn in the digital event space, Flow Athletic is bringing back its popular silent yoga disco in real life. You’re invited to pop on some glowing headphones and return to your mat at the Hordern Pavilion for an “Awakening”-themed event.

While Sydney is set on illuminating experiences as the city wakes up after sundown this winter, the Blue Mountains is in hot pursuit with the heritage-listed area’s own eccentric nighttime activities. You can shimmy your way between peaks 270 metres above the Jamison Valley on an illuminated ‘Disco Skyway’ and continue the journey on a night-lit hike.

Calling all gourmands and gluttons. It's time for the annual Good Food and Wine Show, which is back up and running for 2021 – and it's ready to get you salivating. World-class chefs, food enthusiasts and TV personalities will cook up a storm at the International Convention Centre for the four-day convention of tastings, cooking demonstrations and chef meet-and-greets. It's basically Comic-Con, only with less cosplay and more lunch.

Affordable fine dining favourite Nel has announced the return of its hugely popular Disney-themed degustation. ‘Once Upon a Time’ involves 11 dishes with a nostalgia-inducing creative touch. Much of the menu is under wraps – though we have been granted a quick peek into the magic mirror. A little taste of Piglet (pork belly) is served up glazed in Pooh’s favourite honey, and topped off with Eeyore’s carrots in the dish 'Hundred Acre Wood'...

Want more? Check out our full guide to the best of the week.