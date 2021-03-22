The best things to do in Sydney this week: March 22-28

You can’t rain on our parade when there’s so much culture to explore in Sydney

The heavens have opened over Sydney, in a near biblical drenching that you could have only missed if you’ve been living under a rock (in an inlet that hasn’t flooded).

If you’re looking for things to do, however, you’re in luck. Sydney’s cultural calendar is running over with art and theatre to see – including the much anticipated lifting of the curtain on Broadway megahit Hamilton down under – so there’s plenty of indoor experiences to fill your calendar while we wait for the clouds to clear off (around Wednesday, we’re told).

The excitement is palpable, Lin Manuel Miranda's blockbuster Broadway musical has opened at the Lyric Theatre. Miranda was involved in all the local casting calls, and the entire ensemble are Australian or Kiwi. General tickets for the hip-hop/showtune fusion mega-hit are on sale now. But get in quick, because they’re the theatrical equivalent of toilet paper at the height of the crisis. IN DEMAND. Find out how to get $10 tickets here.

March is a HUGE month for art lovers in Sydney, and it’s about to get even bigger. Stretching luxuriously across The Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), the MCA and Carriageworks, the biennial smorgasbord of creativity that is The National is ready to wow us with works from Australian artists.

You have another chance to hear one of the most beautiful works ever written with the curtain rising on Francesca Zambello's La Traviata. This was the production that first made Opera Australia’s Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour a huge success in 2012, thanks in large part to Brian Thomson's set design, which featured a giant picture frame as the stage and a massive, nine-metre Swarovski-encrusted chandelier hanging from a crane.

Art Month in Sydney is about much more than exhibitions – although there are certainly a lot of them. The program extends to talks, tours, open studios, performances, workshops and classes too. Check out our highlights of what to explore during the final week of the annual fest.

If saucy wit is your bag – and frankly, who doesn’t love a double entendre? – then clear your social schedule. Fresh off the back of five-star, award-laden runs at the Adelaide Fringe and Perth’s Fringe World, razor-sharp cabaret queen Reuben Kaye will light up the Eternity Playhouse in Paddington with his solo show.

