The best things to do in Sydney this week: March 29-April 4

Easter is on our doorsteps again, and as we munch our way through the best hot cross buns in Sydney, it's hard to believe that just a year ago we were preparing for a quiet one at home. We're in for a long week in Sydney – in the best way, with a four-day weekend capping off the week (Apr 2-5).

There's plenty to fill your days, with the Sydney Royal Easter Show back on and Broadway hit Hamilton now open with rave reviews (including ours). Very excitingly, dancing is also back with no limitations for the first time in this year.

Animals, Coca-Cola Carnival rides, and showbags – oh my. Roll up, roll up! The Sydney Royal Easter Show is back on for 2021. From dagwood dogs to alpacas and the rodeo, the Show is packing in all the best bits that are beloved by all ages from April 1 to 12. This year you must book your visit in advance.

After a sold-out run last year, this dedicated Disney drive-in returns to Bankwest Stadium. The cinema will offer a mix of Marvel superheroes, Pixar's eye-popping, digital animations, the good old hand-drawn classics and big, lush romances like Pretty Woman, so there’s something for everyone in the 'in your car under the stars' program.

It is a HUGE time for art lovers in Sydney, and it just got even bigger. Stretching luxuriously across the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), the MCA and Carriageworks, the biennial smorgasbord of creativity that is The National is ready to wow us with works from Australian artists.

The incredibly exciting new game by the Cipher Room team, in a brand new warehouse location, has raised the bar on local escape room challenges. The concept is an old toy shop whose owner has vanished. Yes, you guessed it: there are creepy dolls and clowns galore.

