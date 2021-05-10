Sydney
Crowd walks through interactive outdoor art installation
Photograph: Supplied/Nox Night Sculpture Walk

The best things to do in Sydney this week: May 10-16

Wondering what to do in the city? Our list will guide you in the right direction

Alannah Maher
Autumn is no time to hibernate in Sydney. Even with some changes to the rules of going out, there's still plenty to explore. So make sure you read up on the latest restrictions, mask up for public transport, and get amongst city life – and of course, stay home if you're feeling unwell. 

Fun Home

After conquering Broadway and the West End, the Tony Award-winning tragicomic musical based on the memoir of American lesbian cartoonist Alison Bechdel has finally arrived on a Sydney stage – care of STC in a co-production with MTC. And it is every bit the spectacular, life-affirming and tragic masterpiece that critics in New York and London have raved about.

Nox Night Sculpture Walk

While we countdown the days until Vivid in August, another outdoor festival is lighting up after dark. Artists from UNSW Art and Design will be putting on a spectacular weekend exhibition in Randwick Environment Park. This jazzy pop-up gallery is best viewed after dark, with all the sculpture works on the 1.5km loop through the park being illuminated by renewable energy sources.

Disco Queen Bottomless Brunch

Looking for something a little different for your next weekend catch up or special celebration? Head underground at CBD party bar the Prince of York on a Saturday afternoon and you’ll find a fancy, boozy daytime dining event amongst the low lighting, lush velvety couches and scattered disco balls of bar-within-a-bar, Pamela’s – complete with drag queens, oysters and cocktails. 

Inner West Fest – Gulgadya

This community festival is a series of fab events and activations that celebrate local businesses and residents through art, film and culture. Popping up around the precinct of Leichhardt, Haberfield, Croydon and Annandale from May 14 to 23, this festival covers everything from local First Nations culture to internationally-acclaimed comedians.

Ten Years of Shirt Bar Festival

To celebrate the milestone of its first decade in business, Shirt Bar is putting on a ten-day festival celebrating its two great loves: world-class tailoring and top-quality Scottish whisky. The Barangaroo business fuses a bespoke tailoring business, a whisky bar and an espresso joint.

Sydney Comedy Festival

You have one week left to get the rib-tickling of your life, Sydney Comedy Festival is packing the ROFLs once more. As ever, there's a jam-packed line-up of funny folks on offer. We've cherry-picked the finest funny people headed to town, so you know exactly who's down to clown, as well as shows like surprise stand out Schapelle, Schapelle the musical.

Want more? Check out the rest of our tips for the best things to do in Sydney this week.

