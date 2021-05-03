The best things to do in Sydney this week: May 3-9

Wondering what to do in the city? Our list will guide you in the right direction

The fifth month of the year is in full swing, and it's just so typically May. Sydney Comedy Festival is still chortling along and offering up some interesting new shows. There are beer-centric festivals to whet your appetite and markets where you can find unique ethical gifts. Speaking of gifts, this Sunday marks Mother's Day, so if you have a mother or other you'd like to treat, pick something from our Mother's Day gift guide.

Sydney's giant beer, cider and fun festival is back for 2021. It's like Disneyland for beer lovers, so get ready to get sipping. The serious drawcard of GABS each year is the roster of beers and ciders made just for the fest – they've never been brewed before, and are likely never to be seen again.

If getting hands on with creative activities, picking up a new hobby and spending some time in the salty sea air down by the harbour all sounds like something you’d be into, then you oughta pick up what they’re putting down at the Creative Hub: an intimate “creativity festival” from Pier One Sydney Harbour.

Sydney’s Blak Markets creates a space to browse stalls spruiking a range of locally made arts, crafts and food from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stallholders – from native plants to award-winning jewellery, silk scarves, and ethically sourced bush foods, there’s an eclectic mix to peruse.

The immersive dinner and a show experience that took Oxford Street by storm after the city was released from lockdown is back. Some Sydney drag superstars are all set to drop a glass slipper on the pink mile and take a big bite out of an apple from a sketchy stranger with their latest outing.

Get ready for the rib-tickling of your life, because Sydney Comedy Festival is packing the ROFLs once more. As ever, there's a jam-packed line-up of funny folks on offer. We've cherry-picked the finest funny people headed to town, so you know exactly who's down to clown, as well as shows like surprise stand out Schapelle, Schapelle the musical.

YCK Laneways is the new city precinct that is home to 10 of the best small bars in Sydney, all clustered around York, Clarence and Kent Streets. To celebrate the inauguration of this exciting entertainment zone, a six-week program of events will take place across the bars and laneways, bringing fun, culture and delicious drinks.

Want more? Check out the rest of our tips for the best things to do in Sydney this week.