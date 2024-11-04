Since its inception way back in 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has solidified its position as one of the most well-known cultural events on the global calendar. And this year, for the very first time, the biggest live music show on earth is going on tour – bringing its super-sparkly show to Sydney on Sunday, November 17. Keen to get amongst the euphoric Euro-pop spectacular? Read on.

The idea of taking the Eurovision show on tour was first floated way back in 2019, and it’s finally coming to fruition after a global pandemic delayed proceedings. The concept for the show is to bring Eurovision legends together for one gloriously high-energy showcase. For Eurovision On Tour 2024, 18 Eurovision superstars will take to the stage, each performing songs that captivated the world via the TV screen over various Eurovision comps.

The full list of performers for the Australian tour includes Eurovision 2000 winner Nicki French (United Kingdom), 2016 runner up Dami Im (Australia), 1992 winner Linda Martin (Ireland) and 2013 winner Emmelie de Forest (Denmark). Plus, Sydney's very own Silia Kapsis – the youngest Eurovision entrant for the 2024 competition.

Photograph: Supplied | Eurovision on Tour



The performance will be complemented by a dedicated fan zone complete with stage props and delightfully OTT Eurovision-style outfits (yes, you can get your ABBA outfit here).

When is Eurovision on Tour coming to Sydney?

The Sydney show will take place very soon – on Sunday, November 17 2024.

Where is Eurovision on Tour in Sydney?

It’s going down at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney’s buzzing Inner West. If you can’t wait until then, the show is also popping up in Brisbane on Wednesday, November 13, and in Melbourne on Friday, November 15.

Photograph: Supplied | Eurovision on Tour

How much are tickets for Eurovision on Tour Australia?

Tickets start at $88.81 per person, or you can go all out and opt for the VIP Meet & Greet Package which will set you back $190.76.

How to get tickets for Eurovision on Tour Australia

You can get tickets for the Sydney show over here.



