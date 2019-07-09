The CBD’s getting a brand new pasta and wine bar from some seasoned pros

We hardly need another excuse to enjoy a bowl of pasta and a glass of wine, but we’ll take one – especially if it comes courtesy of the crew behind two of Sydney’s favourite wine bars, Love, Tilly Devine and Dear Sainte Éloise.



Yesterday, co-owners Matt Swieboda and Nathanial Hatwell announced they’d be partnering with chef Scott Williams (ex-Bacco Osteria and MoVida) and DSE front-of-house man Felix Colman to open Ragazzi in the CBD.



The 38-seat bar and eatery will swing the doors in early August, spotlighting handmade pastas and low-intervention Italian vinos. Five or six produce-driven Italian pasta dishes will make up the bulk of menu, which will change daily, and might include the likes of Jerusalem artichoke ravioli finished with honey and globe artichoke, and gigli with goat and anchovy ragù. There will be bar snacks, too, offered as single-serve antipasti, as well as more substantial dishes that showcase whole-animal butchery and simple salads on the side. Dessert calls for gelato, and housemade seasonal gelato there will be.



On the wine front, Swieboda will be pouring about 20 or so by the glass, with around 250 more by the bottle. Expect Italian growers to feature prominently, along with small Australian producers like Borachio and Momento Mori, who work with Italian varieties.



As for the décor, they’re keeping it timeless and pared back: neutral tones, leather banquettes, clean lines and textured concrete.



They say the third time is a charm, but when the strike rate is this red-hot, goodness is pretty much a guarantee.



Shop 3, 2-12 Angel Pl, Sydney 2000. www.ragazziwineandpasta.com. Mon-Fri 11am-midnight; Sat 3pm-midnight.



