It’s impossible to visit the Cutaway – the cavernous subterranean space beneath Barangaroo Reserve – without being struck by its scale. Since it opened in 2015, the 120 metre-long, 45 metre-wide space has been known for its minimalist design: concrete pillars tower into the ceilings, and one wall is formed from a sandstone cliff. And though the space has played host to some huge events since it opened in 2015, (including the Biennale, the Other Art Fair and the launch of Sydney Festival) the The NSW Government has decided that the Cutaway is in need of redevelopment to “maximise the potential of the space and create a globally attractive venue”.

FJC Studio's have been tasked with redesigning the Cutaway, with the reimagined three-level space set to include a dedicated First Nations education space, new event and gallery spaces, back of house facilities including a commercial kitchen, an improved entry and forecourt space and an acoustic redesign which will involve the enclosure of the currently open ceiling voids with new soundproofing and glass skylights. The design by the Sydney-based architecture firm was chosen for its "practical, iconic design and its relationship to traditional custodians and the surrounding environment". Based on what we know so far, it looks like the new space will retain the unique composition of the Cutaway, but with more practical use of space, and some pretty impressive, visually striking new features that are less brutalist than its current incarnation.





Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government



“This design enhances the character and identity of the space, while incorporating a strong response to Connecting with Country,” explained Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper.

Once open, the Cutaway will re-establish its position as a key cultural venue and event space in Sydney, made more accessible by the new metro. The Barangaroo metro station will be able to whizz Sydneysiders across the harbour to North Sydney’s Victoria Cross in three minutes (more on those speedy journey times here).

Work is set to begin soon, and the reimagined space is scheduled to reopen in 2025. In the meantime, you can keep an eye out for updates here.



