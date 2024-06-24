Think about a trip up New South Wales' coast and you may conjure images of the Central Coast’s and Newcastle's beaches, and the Hunter Valley’s delectable drops – what you might not picture are these Dubai-vibes sand dunes spanning as far as the eye can see, just a couple of hours north of Sydney.

Whether you’re skirting the coast of Port Stephens for a bit of Rick Stein Bannisters action, or for a multi-day hike along this stunning coastal track, the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes are a must-do stop along the way.

Where are the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes?

The Stockton Beach Sand Dunes form (a pretty large) part of Worimi National Park in Port Stephens. The region is a 2-hour drive north of Sydney, just past Newcastle. Stockton Beach itself is a whopping 32-kilometre stretch of sand that pretty much spans all the way from Newcastle to Anna Bay in Port Stephens.

Photograph: Tourism Australia | Guy Dixon

How big are the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes?

While the length of the dunes is 32 kilometres, their area covers a whole 4,200 hectares. At their highest peaks, the dunes can reach over 40 metres tall.

What activities can I do at the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes?

Take your pick from sandboarding, quad and motorbike riding, camel riding, beachcombing, walking and four-wheel driving (and bus-ing – if you knew such a thing existed).

What animals can I see at the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes?

The long, flat beach makes for perfect pipi hunting territory, and the dunes are a popular nesting ground for a heap of shorebirds, so explore consciously. In whale season, you’ll have some pretty nifty perches from which to watch the majestic creatures migrate on by. The region is also home to many koalas, so keep an eye out if you're in the forest area that borders the dunes. Not-so native animals include the camels and horses that you can ride through the area.

How to get to the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes

If it’s quite literally just the sand dunes you want to see, this day tour with pick-up from Sydney takes all the hassle out of navigation and gives you a go at sandboarding the dunes. If the dunes are just a small feature on a long weekend-away itinerary, you might need to do a little more planning of your own. To traverse the sand dunes with a 4WD or your own quad or motorbike, you’ll need a permit that you can obtain easily here. If you’re 4WD-less and want to explore the sand dunes via foot, the best entry points are parking along Gan Gan Road right by the Anna Bay 4WD access road, or there’s a proper car park by the Anna Bay Point Surf Lifesaving Club.

Photograph: Tourism Australia | Guy Dixon

How much does it cost to go to the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes?

If you’re parking and walking through the dunes, you won’t pay a cent. If you’re after a permit to use your own beach vehicle to explore, they're relatively inexpensive, starting at $33 for three days. Activities and adventure tours start at around $40 per person.

What to bring to the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes

Come prepared. There aren’t any public toilets, water stations or rubbish bins. Don’t be a tosser – keep all your rubbish contained, and stock up on food and drink to replenish energy supplies after all your adrenaline-inducing exploring. If you opt to park by Anna Bay Point Surf Lifesaving Club for Birubi Beach (and the starting point for many tours), there is a cute beachside cafe-slash-restaurant called Crest that you can purchase lunch from. Make sure you also stock up from sun protection – you’ll be hard-pressed to find any shade here.

Where is accommodation near Stockton Beach Sand Dunes?

Your best bet for staying in the area will be booking an Airbnb or hotel in Port Stephens. The closest suburb is Anna Bay, but Shoal Bay and Nelson Bay are only a 20- to 30-minute drive away and are gorgeous. You could also stay in Newcastle for access to the southern end of the dunes.

Want to know more about the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes?

