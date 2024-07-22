The largest ocean pool in the Southern Hemisphere is right here in NSW

If the leisure landscape of NSW is dominated by one thing, it might just be our swimming spots – from super-calm beaches to surreal hot springs, our state is home to some pretty spectacular places to submerge. And though the outdoor swimming pools that hide within Sydney’s parks have their perks, there’s something special about the ocean baths that punctuate the coast. In fact, the Harbour City is home to more ocean baths than anywhere else in the world – with 70 of the world’s 150 known ocean pools located in NSW, and 30 right here in Sydney. And while Icebergs is undoubtedly the most Instagrammed, and the baths at Bronte (which are currently closed for major maintenance) offer a pretty unparalleled sunrise, there’s an ocean pool outside of Sydney that’s arguably even more remarkable. On the southern edge of Merewether Beach in the up-and-coming coastal town of Newcastle, Merewether Baths stretch into the ocean for 50 metres – making them the largest ocean pool in the Southern Hemisphere. Here’s everything you need to about this very special swimming spot.

How big are Merewether Baths?

First things first, let's address this one – the claim that makes these ocean baths so remarkable. In its entirety, Merewether Ocean Baths spans 50-metres by 100-metres, making the pool the largest ocean bath in the country (and the Southern Hemisphere).

Where are Merewether Baths?

The baths are located in the south-east corner of the coastal town of Newcastle – the second-largest city in NSW.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

What can I do at Merewether Baths?

Since opening in 1935, Merewether Ocean Baths have been providing a safe space for aquatic activities in NSW’s second largest city. There’s a ten-lane section for serious swimmers, and the rest is reserved for splashing around.

How do I get to Merewether Baths?

The drive from Sydney to Newcastle takes just over two hours. Head north along the coast, and you’ll find Merewether Baths in the south-east corner of Newcastle. You’ll likely want to stop in town for a snack en-route, as Newcastle’s food scene is exceptional (you can check out our favourite places here). If you’re travelling by public transport, the journey from Central to Newcastle will take around two and a half hours, with buses from Broadmeadow train station in the centre of town travelling towards Merewether beach every 12-15 minutes.



When are Merewether Baths open?

The baths are open round the clock, so if you’re looking for a place for a sunrise swim in Newy, look no further. That being said, the pools close for cleaning and general maintenance every Thursday.

How much does it cost to go to Merewether Baths?

Not a cent. Merewether Baths are free to access 24 hours a day, all year round (aside from those Thursday cleaning days).

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Guy Williment

Are Merewether Baths accessible?

As ocean baths go, Merewether Ocean Baths are pretty good on the accessibility front – with one of the pools accessible by a wide ramp, and another with a depth of 1.8 metres.

Do I need to book to go to Merewether Baths?

There’s no need to book, and though the baths are popular, their second-to-none size makes this an excellent option for a not-too-crowded dip.

That being said, earlier this month Newcastle was identified on a global list of underrated travel destinations – we’d suggest visiting before the secret gets out.

