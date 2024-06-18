Colder days got you craving an alpine experience? Us too. Thankfully, the very human urge to eat melted cheese in an igloo-style setting has been anticipated by the crew behind some of Sydney's best events (including Sydney’s best European-style Christmas market) – they're bringing a magical rooftop igloo experience (complete with kilos upon kilos of melted raclette) to a rooftop in Sydney’s inner city. Intrigued? Read on.

After delighting cheese lovers in Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra, Raclette Igloo is making its Sydney debut with a magical pop-up experience set to take over the rooftop of Broadway for four weeks this winter. The domed, eight-seater dining rooms housed on the inner-city rooftop will each be decked out with fairy lights, and can be booked for your very own hyper-cosy evening. Warning: this isn’t one for the dairy-free.



Photograph: Supplied | Raclette Igloo



Within the transparent igloos, each table will be graced with up to two kilograms of melted raclette cheese, complemented with a selection of premium cured meats, boiled potatoes, pickled onions and cornichons. If you’ve spent any time in a French ski resort, you’ll know the drill: grab a glass of mulled wine, pile your plate high with hearty fare and load on the melted cheesy goodness. And although we’d recommend a glass of wine for the most authentically alpine experience, it’s not compulsory – with alcohol-free drink options available for alcohol-free adults and kids keen to get amongst the festive affair.

Photograph: Supplied | Raclette Igloo



Once you’ve had your fill of cheese-laden goodness, you can gather round the fire and toast giant marshmallows as the stars sparkle above you. If you can think of a more ski-holiday-adjacent way to spend a winter evening without leaving Sydney, we’d like to hear about it.

Bookings for the private igloos are now open, and we’d recommend getting in quick before spaces sell out. You can lock in your winter wonderland experience over here.

