The Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023 are coming

It’s nearly time to celebrate the best restaurants and bars in Sydney – and you can have your say, too

In 2023, Sydney is well and truly alive with a flurry of delicious dining and drinking options. After a couple of years of turbulence, followed by a hospitality-industry resurgence last year, Sydney’s food and drinks scene is buzzing. There seem to have been more new restaurant and bar openings in the past 12 months than we’ve seen for a long time. As well as more fresh offerings from existing establishments. More innovation. More diversity. And we’re absolutely here for it.

So Time Out’s food and drink critics have had their work cut out for them, doing what they do best – eating and drinking their way around Sydney to give our readers what Time Out has long specialised in: independent critical reviews of the city’s best.

Now, we’re almost ready to share with you our findings. The Time Out Food & Drink Awards Sydney 2023, in partnership with Tyro, are almost here!

The nominees will be announced on September 18, and the winners revealed at a special event on October 9.

Presented in exclusive partnership with Tyro (and their partners Abacus and Workplacer), the Time Out Food & Drink Awards Sydney will showcase venues across the following categories:

Restaurant of the Year

Bar of the Year

Best Fine Dining Restaurant

Best Relaxed Dining Venue

Best Cheap Eat

Best Cocktail Bar

Best Wine Bar

Best Casual Drinking Venue

Best Innovation

Legend Award

People’s Choice: Favourite Restaurant

People’s Choice: Favourite Bar

People’s Choice: Favourite Pub

People’s Choice: Favourite Café

People’s Choice: Favourite Destination Venue

The People’s Choice Awards are where we need your help. Public voting for these awards will open soon. Not only will you be able to share your views, but everyone who votes will go in the running for a major prize that all food and drink fans will want to get their hands on.

Will your favourite bar get a nod? Will your go-to restaurant make the shortlist of the critics’ favourites? Watch this space.

