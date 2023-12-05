Sydney
Sydney Harbour Bridge
Photograph: Destination NSW

The votes are in: Sydney has ranked 8th best city in the world to travel to

We made the top ten, based on the opinions of half-a-million travellers in the Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards

OK so Sydney's far from perfect – there's the whole cozzie livs situation, for starters. But travellers from elsewhere reckon we've got it pretty bloody good here in the Emerald City. Sydney has ranked in the top ten best cities in the world, according to the Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards – in fact, we made it into eighth spot, after half-a-million travellers had their say.

The scores were tallied by overall levels of satisfaction with a destination, but factors like architecture, tourist sightseeing, accommodation, food and cultural aspects all came into play, too. When looking at the final winning list we’re feeling pretty chuffed to be held in such high esteem next to some of the most beloved cities in the world, such as Spain and Tokyo – and Victoria, Canada in top spot.

Looking for 2024 travel inspo? Take a look at the top-ten rankings:

  1. Victoria, Canada
  2. San Sebastian, Spain
  3. Singapore
  4. Tokyo, Japan
  5. Seoul, South Korea
  6. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  7. Cape Town, South Africa
  8. Sydney, Australia
  9. Copenhagen, Denmark
  10. Oslo, Norway

With a score of 88.98, Sydney was the only Australian city to make it onto the list, and received points thanks to our gorgeous beaches, rooftop bars and bustling culture scene.

Elsewhere in the same set of awards, another Sydney hotspot took out the top gong in the 'Best Hotel in Australasia' category – The Fullerton, a hotel in Martin Place, is a fave with international voters.

These are the must-do Sydney experiences to have before you die

These are the most incredible natural wonders worth a day trip from Sydney for

An outdoor beach cinema with beds instead of seats is popping up in Sydney this summer

