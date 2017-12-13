The Wayside Chapel is hosting a Christmas Day street party for rough sleepers

Hughes Street in Potts Point will be closed off for traffic on December 25 as local charity the Wayside Chapel throws its annual Christmas Day Lunch and Street Party for homeless and rough sleeping members of the community.

The Wayside Chapel will provide 1,000 Christmas lunches “with all the trimmings” to people who’d otherwise have nowhere else to spend the public holiday. They’re one of the few organisations that provides daily support for thousands of homeless people living in Sydney. Last year, 3,000 men, women and children walked through the doors at the Kings Cross shelter in need of food.

The community event, which is now in its fourteenth year, encourages anyone who is living on the street, lost or lonely, on Christmas Day to join the free party. There’ll be a service at 10.30am followed by Christmas songs, kids’ activities, a visit from Santa and a street party until 2pm. More than 100 volunteers help out on the day, serving up 100kg of prawns, 50 hams and 500 Christmas puddings.



There’ll also be free haircuts for anyone wanting to use the service, tattoo stations, a photo booth and dancing in the street.

You can support the event by providing food for someone less fortunate: they run a ‘buy a plate’ fundraising scheme on the website. Or enquire about volunteering on a more permanent basis.

Graham Long AM, CEO and pastor of the Wayside Chapel says, “No one should be alone or go hungry. We understand it can be a tough time for some, so we open our doors to provide as much love and support to people as possible. In fact, we are open 365 days a year and aim to provide 6,000 meals to our visitors over the entire holiday period.”



Wayside Chapel is located at 29 Hughes St, Potts Point 2011.

