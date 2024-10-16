Have you saved your tears enough? After a cancelled tour, and much speculation about when, or if, The Weeknd would play in Sydney, the time is finally here. Whether you were patient and have been waiting out for this from the very moment tickets were released, or jumped on the bandwagon with the latest releases, here’s everything you need to know about Abel’s two stadium spectacles for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour this October.

When we say spectacle, we don’t use the term lightly. The alternative R'n'B artist hit up Marvel Stadium in Melbourne earlier this month with fireworks, pyrotechnics and a massive temple stage design. Can we anticipate the same thing in the Harbour City? Here’s hoping.

This is what we know so far about The Weeknd’s upcoming Sydney shows.

When is The Weeknd in Sydney?

The Weeknd will take to the stage at Accor Stadium (after previously hitting Melbourne for two shows) for his first Sydney After Hours Til Dawn Tour concert on Tuesday, October 22. He will also perform on Wednesday, October 23.

How to get to the Weeknd’s Sydney concert

If your plan is driving, you can book a parking space adjacent to the venue here. Given that Accor Stadium seats over 80 000 people, be warned that it can get pretty congested leaving the carpark at the end of the night, so public transport is probably your best bet. Olympic Park Station is a five minute walk from the stadium and trains run every 10 minutes between there and Lidcombe. There are also heaps of regular buses that you can plan your journey with here.

What time will The Weeknd come on stage in Sydney?

Gates open at 5pm with opening acts Mike Dean, Chxrry22, and DJ Anna Lunoe kicking things off. The Weeknd is set to hit the stage at 8.30pm.

What can I bring to The Weeknd’s Sydney show?

There are specific rules for what you can and can’t bring to The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Sydney. Here are the main things to remember.



You can bring:

One bag no larger than 30cm x 40cm. Make sure you’ve also got digital pay on your phone or your cards because the venue is cashless.



You can’t bring:

Professional cameras, alcohol, glass bottles, or bicycles. Smoking including e-cigarettes are not allowed in the stadium unless in designated areas. A heap of other items you may or may not have been considering bringing along are also prohibited, so it’s worth checking the conditions of entry over here.

How to get The Weeknd Sydney tickets

You may be out of time, but if you want to try your luck, have a go at snagging some last-minute tickets over at the Ticketek website here.

What’s the full setlist for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour?

The Sound of: Artists account on Spotify have made a playlist of the set list for The Weeknd’s Sydney and Melbourne shows. Happy listening, but we can’t make any promises that there aren’t any surprises. You can warm up for the concert by listening here.

Dancing In The Flames

Timeless

After Hours

Too Late

Take My Breath

Sacrifice

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

House Of Balloons/Glass Table Girls

Starboy

Party Monster

Faith

Often

Heartless

The Hills

Creepin’

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Die For You

Is There Someone Else?

I Was Never There

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)

Dancing In The Flames

Moth To A Flame

Who will be supporting The Weeknd in Sydney?

The Weeknd will be joined by opening acts Mike Dean and Chxrry22, alongside Sydney DJ and singer Anna Lunoe.



