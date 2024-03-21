Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
hinterland
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

These regional New South Wales towns are home to some of the best markets in Australia (according to tourists)

Bangalow and Mullumbimby (in the Northern Rivers near Byron Bay) are home to two of the top twenty markets in the country

Liv Condous
Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Liv Condous
&
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

The weekend market mission is a standard part of life for many Sydneysiders – with markets across the city specialising in everything from vegan treats to vintage t-shirts. We're blessed with so many incredible food markets within a thirty minute bus ride from the CBD, from Bondi’s Saturday morning farmer’s market to Marrickville’s Sunday morning affair. These beloved favourites are super popular, but it turns out that if you're looking for a true gem of a market, you’ll want to travel a few hours up the coast. Grab your linen-lined straw market bag, because two markets in the Northern Rivers area have been named among the best in all of Australia. 

The list of the best markets in Australia (according to tourists) was released by Merchant Machine, who analysed publicly available review data from Tripadvisor and ranked listings tagged “farmers market” or “street and flea market” by their percentage of five-star reviews. According to tourists, a town in regional Victoria is home to the best market in Australia, and though none of Sydney’s markets made the cut, two neighbouring markets in the northern NSW came in the top twenty.

Bangalow – the quaint historical town tucked in the hinterland behind Byron Bay – is reportedly home to the best market in NSW. Taking over the showgrounds on the fourth Saturday of every month, Bangalow Market plays host to stall holders selling everything from local honey to handmade hats. Live bands provide a soundtrack, and eleven camphor laurel trees form a magical, forest-like setting.

If you’ve spent any time in the area, you’ll know that the Northern Rivers is home to more than one exceptional market, so it’s no surprise that another from the region made the list of the tourist’s favourites.

Twenty minutes north in the bohemian town of Mullumbimby, you’ll find the eleventh best market in Australia, popping up every Friday morning. While Bangalow Market sells everything under the sun, Mullumbimby Farmers Market takes a more food-focused approach. Here, you’ll find several fresh produce stalls overflowing with organic veggies, plus local artisan makers offering everything from cheese to chocolate, pickles to pastries. Our advice? Grab a tray of piping-hot, perfectly-formed dumplings, then head to Mullumbimby’s beautiful bathhouse.

Now if you'll excuse us, we're planning a regional road trip to pick up some delicious goodies, stat. 

The top 20 highest-rated tourist markets in Australia: 

  1. Creswick Market, Victoria
  2. Willunga Farmers Market, South Australia 
  3. Mount Pleasant Farmers Market, South Australia 
  4. Palm Beach Farmers Market, Queensland
  5. Plant 4, South Australia 
  6. Bangalow Market, New South Wales 
  7. Gisborne Olde Time Market, Victoria 
  8. Gleadell Street Market, Victoria 
  9. Adelaide Central Market, South Australia
  10. Subi Farmers Market, Western Australia 
  11. Mullumbimby Farmers Market, New South Wales 
  12. Talbot Farmers Market, Victoria 
  13. Ferntree Gully Market Fair, Victoria 
  14. Adelaide Showground Farmers' Market, South Australia 
  15. Yungaburra Markets, Queensland 
  16. Noosa Farmers Market, Queensland 
  17. South Melbourne Market, Victoria 
  18. The Stirling Market, South Australia
  19. Launceston Community Farmers’ Market, Tasmania 
  20. Swan Settlers Market, Victoria

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.

 

RECOMMENDED:

Keen to head north? This NSW region just nabbed a global award for eco-tourism

And this cycleway just north of Sydney is one of the most scenic in the country

Heading south instead? Check in to this magical historic home in Bundeena

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.