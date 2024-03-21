Bangalow and Mullumbimby (in the Northern Rivers near Byron Bay) are home to two of the top twenty markets in the country

The weekend market mission is a standard part of life for many Sydneysiders – with markets across the city specialising in everything from vegan treats to vintage t-shirts. We're blessed with so many incredible food markets within a thirty minute bus ride from the CBD, from Bondi’s Saturday morning farmer’s market to Marrickville’s Sunday morning affair. These beloved favourites are super popular, but it turns out that if you're looking for a true gem of a market, you’ll want to travel a few hours up the coast. Grab your linen-lined straw market bag, because two markets in the Northern Rivers area have been named among the best in all of Australia.

The list of the best markets in Australia (according to tourists) was released by Merchant Machine, who analysed publicly available review data from Tripadvisor and ranked listings tagged “farmers market” or “street and flea market” by their percentage of five-star reviews. According to tourists, a town in regional Victoria is home to the best market in Australia, and though none of Sydney’s markets made the cut, two neighbouring markets in the northern NSW came in the top twenty.

Bangalow – the quaint historical town tucked in the hinterland behind Byron Bay – is reportedly home to the best market in NSW. Taking over the showgrounds on the fourth Saturday of every month, Bangalow Market plays host to stall holders selling everything from local honey to handmade hats. Live bands provide a soundtrack, and eleven camphor laurel trees form a magical, forest-like setting.

If you’ve spent any time in the area, you’ll know that the Northern Rivers is home to more than one exceptional market, so it’s no surprise that another from the region made the list of the tourist’s favourites.

Twenty minutes north in the bohemian town of Mullumbimby, you’ll find the eleventh best market in Australia, popping up every Friday morning. While Bangalow Market sells everything under the sun, Mullumbimby Farmers Market takes a more food-focused approach. Here, you’ll find several fresh produce stalls overflowing with organic veggies, plus local artisan makers offering everything from cheese to chocolate, pickles to pastries. Our advice? Grab a tray of piping-hot, perfectly-formed dumplings, then head to Mullumbimby’s beautiful bathhouse.

Now if you'll excuse us, we're planning a regional road trip to pick up some delicious goodies, stat.

The top 20 highest-rated tourist markets in Australia:

Creswick Market, Victoria Willunga Farmers Market, South Australia Mount Pleasant Farmers Market, South Australia Palm Beach Farmers Market, Queensland Plant 4, South Australia Bangalow Market, New South Wales Gisborne Olde Time Market, Victoria Gleadell Street Market, Victoria Adelaide Central Market, South Australia Subi Farmers Market, Western Australia Mullumbimby Farmers Market, New South Wales Talbot Farmers Market, Victoria Ferntree Gully Market Fair, Victoria Adelaide Showground Farmers' Market, South Australia Yungaburra Markets, Queensland Noosa Farmers Market, Queensland South Melbourne Market, Victoria The Stirling Market, South Australia Launceston Community Farmers’ Market, Tasmania Swan Settlers Market, Victoria

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Keen to head north? This NSW region just nabbed a global award for eco-tourism