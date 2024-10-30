Home to a haunting complex of cavernous industrial buildings, a convict-era prison, and a modern camping site, Cockatoo Island is a somewhat edgy addition to the sparkling stretch of turquoise water that weaves its way into the centre of our city. It's the largest island you'll find in Sydney Harbour, and the 44-acre land mass is now used as a venue for some of Sydney’s biggest cultural events (for example, the Biennale of Sydney has seen the island transformed into a sprawling art exhibition, Opera Australia has staged an ambitious outdoor punk-rock-inspired opera here, and there’s also a major music festival going down here this summer).

But Cockatoo Island is still a fun and fascinating place to visit on an average day, even without a techno soundtrack. As one of Australia's first industrial sites to be granted heritage status for its history as a convict site, the main draw here is its historical significance. But with magical picnic spots and magnificent views of the city skyline, Cockatoo Island is well worth a day trip, regardless of your interest in its past.

What is the history of Cockatoo Island?

Connecting to the waterways and homelands of the Wallumedegal, Wangal, Cammeraygal and Gadigal peoples, the island is known as Wareamah by the traditional custodians of the land, and is understood to have been used as a meeting place and a fishing spot by Aboriginal people before its colonial history began. In 1839, many of the red gums that covered the island were removed to make way for a prison, which was used to house convicts from Norfolk Island.



After the prisoners were relocated to Darlinghurst Gaol, the island was repurposed as educational institutions: an industrial training school for girls, a nautical school for boys, and a reformatory for young women. As you might expect from this era, the children were not exactly treated well at these boarding-style schools (a couple of small underground cells where disobedient kids were locked up for punishment are still there today, and you can even crouch down to climb inside, if you're not feeling too claustrophobic).

However, from the mid 19th century onwards, Cockatoo Island's primary use has been for shipbuilding and repairs. In 1857, it became Australia's first major shipbuilding and dockyard facility, playing a major role in the Australian war effort throughout both World Wars. The shipyard closed in 1992, and ever since the island has taken on other, less industrial roles under the caretaking of the Harbour Trust, but much of the infrastructure remains.

The colonial-era buildings and barracks, eerie tunnels, sandstone silos, and paths form one of the largest surviving groups of convict-built structures in Australia – also gaining the island a reputation as one of the most haunted sites in the city. When it was granted UNESCO World Heritage status in July 2010, the island was the first heritage-listed site of its kind in the entire world.

Why is Cockatoo Island called Cockatoo Island?

The island got its English name from the population of sulphur-crested cockatoos that call it home. Its traditional name is Wareamah. (And we don't know about you, but we've had run-ins with many more seagulls with demonic energy on the island than we have cockatoos.)

Things to do at Cockatoo Island

The main drawcard here is the historical significance, with a range of tours available to book that will give you a heap more insight into the island's storied past. Take things at your own pace with an audio-tour, join a guided group tour, or journey into the supernatural realm on one of the island's spooky-as-hell ghost tours (these run on select Saturdays between 9pm and 11pm, for the thrill-seekers among us).

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Can you stay the night at Cockatoo Island?

If you’re brave enough to stay the night on the island in the open air, there’s a camping site on the island which looks over Sydney Harbour – which is a pretty magical place to wake up, so long as you don’t let the ghost stories get to your head. If camping isn’t your thing, some of the heritage-listed buildings on the island are also available to book for an overnight stay – with a former fire station now housing a tastefully restored studio, and two federation-style houses (dating back to 1916) available to book for larger groups.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

How do I get to Cockatoo Island?

While you can order a private water taxi, charter a boat, or venture across the harbour by kayak, the easiest way to get to Cockatoo Island is by public ferry. The F3 and F8 ferry services operate daily, departing from Circular Quay and Barangaroo in the city, as well as from the wharves along the Parramatta River.

When is Cockatoo Island open?

Aside from the rare occasions that it’s closed for private events, Cockatoo Island is open to the public seven days a week. The Visitor Centre is open from 10am–4pm daily, with ferries running throughout the day. Find out more and plan your visit at cockatooisland.gov.au.

Want to be the first to know about what's on in Sydney? Sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter, delivered direct to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: