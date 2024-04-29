Sydney
The burger and beer at Hey Chu
Photograph: Supplied/Hey Chu

This Sydney restaurant has just launched a cozzie-livs menu with eats under $10

Think $10 beef burgers, $5 spring rolls and $10 cocktails – you don’t need to ask us twice

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Strapped for cash? We hear you loud and clear. When you’re not checking out one of Sydney’s best cheap eats, here’s another idea for you – Hey Chu, a fun and vibrant Southeast Asian eatery in the CBD, has just launched a cozzie-livs menu with tasty, salty, crisp snacks all under $10. Think $1 fried octopus balls; $3 tiger prawn skewers; $3 crisp pork ‘siu yuk’ cannoli; $5 spring rolls; and a $10 dry-aged beef burger. The menu is available between 5-6pm each night (except for Sundays, when they're closed).

Plus, for ten bucks, you can also get a vodka-based cocktail with a fruity kick thanks to elderflower, fresh strawberries and lemon. The catch? The menu is cash only, meaning you will need to stroll by the ATM before you visit Hey Chu. But seriously, spring rolls, a burger and a cocktail, all for $25? How good.

The fried chicken at Hey Chu
Photograph: Chad konik

Executive chef/owner Cuong Nguyen (also of Penelope’s and Hello Auntie) wanted to create the cost-effective menu to celebrate Hey Chu’s first birthday, and to help Sydneysiders enjoy a great meal on a shoestring.

Hey Chu’s cash-only cozzie-livs menu is here for a good time, not a long time. So if you’re keen to get amongst the action, get your friends together, stat.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

