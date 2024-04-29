This Sydney restaurant has just launched a cozzie-livs menu with eats under $10

Think $10 beef burgers, $5 spring rolls and $10 cocktails – you don’t need to ask us twice

Strapped for cash? We hear you loud and clear. When you’re not checking out one of Sydney’s best cheap eats, here’s another idea for you – Hey Chu, a fun and vibrant Southeast Asian eatery in the CBD, has just launched a cozzie-livs menu with tasty, salty, crisp snacks all under $10. Think $1 fried octopus balls; $3 tiger prawn skewers; $3 crisp pork ‘siu yuk’ cannoli; $5 spring rolls; and a $10 dry-aged beef burger. The menu is available between 5-6pm each night (except for Sundays, when they're closed).

Plus, for ten bucks, you can also get a vodka-based cocktail with a fruity kick thanks to elderflower, fresh strawberries and lemon. The catch? The menu is cash only, meaning you will need to stroll by the ATM before you visit Hey Chu. But seriously, spring rolls, a burger and a cocktail, all for $25? How good.

Photograph: Chad konik

Executive chef/owner Cuong Nguyen (also of Penelope’s and Hello Auntie) wanted to create the cost-effective menu to celebrate Hey Chu’s first birthday, and to help Sydneysiders enjoy a great meal on a shoestring.

Hey Chu’s cash-only cozzie-livs menu is here for a good time, not a long time. So if you’re keen to get amongst the action, get your friends together, stat.

