This Sydney University topped the list of Australia’s most picturesque campuses

With its gorgeous Gothic sandstone buildings, it’s not hard to see why

Sydney is no stranger to the word picturesque. From sprawling beaches and breathtaking waterfalls to our very own remarkable Harbour Sails and staggering Harbour Bridge, there is beauty to be discovered in every nook and cranny of this city.

Now, a study by office furniture outlet Buy Direct Online Furniture has scoured out the most architecturally and well-planned universities in Australia, proving that beauty lies even in our tertiary education campuses. They did so by taking to all corners of Instagram, searching for hashtags like #universityof__ to see which Australian campus reigned victorious.

And who came out on top, other than our very own beloved University of Sydney. The campus in Camperdown was hashtagged over 200,000 times by people from all around the world. It was closely followed by Monash University and the University of Melbourne, both in Victoria.

The old-timey buildings in the campus’s quadrangle like the Great Hall and clocktower might be what spring to mind when thinking of USYD’s beautiful architecture. The enormously high ceilings and stained glass windows of the hall were designed way back in 1854 by Edmund Thomas Blackett.

Nowadays the Hogwarts-esque campus incorporates modern elements like the futuristic Faculty of Law and high tech labs for everything from beakers to acoustics. That’s not to mention the university’s consistently pristine lawns and beautiful purple jacarandas that bloom in spring.

Here’s the full list of the most beautiful campuses in Australia according to Buy Direct Online Furniture:

University of Sydney: 207 794 hashtags Monash University: 187 354 hashtags University of Melbourne: 151 021 hashtags Curtin University: 133 419 hashtags Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology: 128 658 hashtags Griffith University: 123 296 hashtags Deakin University: 115 464 hashtags La Trobe University: 110 975 hashtags University of Queensland: 107 447 hashtags Macquarie University: 86 224 hashtags

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

