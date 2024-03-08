Turkish Airlines is now slinging affordable flights from Melbourne to Istanbul – and soon Sydneysiders can get in on the action

In news that will delight the baklava lovers of the Emerald City, Sydneysiders will soon be able to fly from Sydney Airport to Turkey, with Turkish Airlines launching flights from Sydney to Istanbul later this year. The flight route will take travellers via Singapore, but then straight on to the cultural heart of Turkey: the magical city once known as Constantinople. From there, you can easily head towards Turkey's glorious coast along the Aegean Sea, which is becoming increasingly popular with those who don't want to shell out (usually bigger) bucks for the Greek Islands.



The flight route announcement has come following the launch of flights from Melbourne to Istanbul, with the first flight taking Melburnians all the way to Turkey on March 2. Flights will now run from Melbourne to Istanbul three times a week. And if the Melbourne flight rates are anything to go by, we can expect to score a pretty good deal if we book a flight from Sydney to Istanbul when they launch – with economy fares from Melbourne to Istanbul starting from just $1,499 return.





Photograph: Supplied | Explore Worldwide

Even before Turkish Airlines announced their arrival on Aussie runways, this country that sits in between the Middle East and Europe has started surging in popularity. Tour operator Explore Worldwide citing a 122 per cent increase in revenue from their trips to Turkey from March 2022 to March 2023.

Turkish Airlines is set to begin serving Sydney later this year – with an exact launch date still to be confirmed. You can plan your trip over here.

In the meantime, get your pide fix at the best Turkish restaurants in Sydney.

RECOMMENDED:

On a budget? These are the best cheap getaways in NSW