Whether you're after fragrant and spiced kofta or fluffy tombik bread, Sydney's got it all

With fragrant, rose-scented desserts, warm spiced kofta and smoky grilled skewers of tender meat, Turkish cuisine is far more than just a late-night kebab or a sad tub of hummus at a backyard party.

A huge wave of new Turkish restaurants have been taking over Sydney in recent years, and frankly, we're thrilled with the regional and specific dishes to discover as well as the classics that know no borders.

To make life easy, we've rounded up the best of the best so you can get your fix any time.

