The dining room overlooking the water at Ripples Chowder Bay
Photograph: Supplied

Two fancy Sydney restaurants are offering half price set menus for a limited time

You can snag a three-course meal plus sides at Ripples Chowder Bay and the Fenwick this winter

The cost of living crisis isn’t making any friends at the moment, with Sydneysiders feeling the pinch like a beach crab on a butt cheek. But, we still love dining and drinking at the city’s best restaurants and bars. Thankfully, two Sydney restaurants are now offering 50 per cent off their set menus, available now until the end of August, so you can dine at a fancy place without the burn in ye old back pocket.

Dreamy waterfront spot Ripples Chowder Bay and Balmain’s the Fenwick are both slinging three courses menus plus sides for $59 per person – that’s half the cost of the usual price. Sounds like a seriously good deal to us.

The menu at Ripples Chowder Bay is Mediterranean-inspired, so you could order plates like salt and pepper calamari salad with yuzu mayo and radicchio; and grass fed steak tartare with cornichons, dill, capers, smoked mayonnaise and lavosh for entrees. For mains, we like the sounds of spiced pork belly with cauliflower puree, apple compote and honey jus, and the lemon meringue with lemon curd and mascarpone for dessert.

Over at the Fenwick – which has pretty views of the Harbour Bridge and harbour – choose from dishes like eggplant with a four cheese sauce and wild rice; gnocchi with porcini mushrooms, parmigiano and parsley; braised beef cheek with parsnips, shallots, and rosemary ju; and tiramisu with hazelnut brownie, whipped coffee, and salted vanilla gelato.

Some dishes at the Fenwick
Photograph: Supplied

The half price set menu at Ripples Chowder Bay is available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, and at the Fenwick it’s available Sunday to Thursday evenings.

Make a booking and snag the cracking offers here.

