Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
G Flip in Uber
Photograph: Supplied | Michael Drummond

Uber Pool is offering free rides to and from Sydney Mardi Gras this weekend

Plus, you could find yourself sharing a ride with G Flip

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

In excellent news for those of us planning on partying in platforms this Saturday, Uber has announced that they’ll be slinging free Pool rides throughout Sydney this Saturday to celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras. Party hopping? Perfect.

Uber Pool will be offering free rides between 12pm and 10pm on the big day (tomorrow, Saturday March 2), meaning you can get to the parade and to your after party of choice without spending a dime. Plus, you could find yourself sharing a ride with Triple J star G Flip, who will be riding around Sydney prior to the parade in an Uber Pool decked to the nines with Mardi Gras sparkles and an appropriately solid karaoke setup. 

The partnership is good news for Sydneysiders, and good news for members of the queer community across Australia – with Uber making a donation to Minus18 (a charity which supports the rights of young LGBTQI+ Australians) for every Uber Pool trip that G Flip and their fellow festival-goers make around the city. 

Key info: free pool rides will be available between 12pm and 10pm on Saturday, March 2, up to the value of $30 – so plan your journey accordingly. If you're keen to ride with G Flip, you'll need to register your interest over here.

Persuaded to make it to Oxford Street for the big day? Here’s our Arts & Culture Editor’s guide to navigating the parade

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best Mardi Gras parties in Sydney

Start your engines: Drag icon Hannah Conda spills the tea with us

The hot debate: should bars and festivals be allowed on Sydney’s beaches?

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.