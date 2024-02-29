In excellent news for those of us planning on partying in platforms this Saturday, Uber has announced that they’ll be slinging free Pool rides throughout Sydney this Saturday to celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras. Party hopping? Perfect.

Uber Pool will be offering free rides between 12pm and 10pm on the big day (tomorrow, Saturday March 2), meaning you can get to the parade and to your after party of choice without spending a dime. Plus, you could find yourself sharing a ride with Triple J star G Flip, who will be riding around Sydney prior to the parade in an Uber Pool decked to the nines with Mardi Gras sparkles and an appropriately solid karaoke setup.

The partnership is good news for Sydneysiders, and good news for members of the queer community across Australia – with Uber making a donation to Minus18 (a charity which supports the rights of young LGBTQI+ Australians) for every Uber Pool trip that G Flip and their fellow festival-goers make around the city.

Key info: free pool rides will be available between 12pm and 10pm on Saturday, March 2, up to the value of $30 – so plan your journey accordingly. If you're keen to ride with G Flip, you'll need to register your interest over here.

Persuaded to make it to Oxford Street for the big day? Here’s our Arts & Culture Editor’s guide to navigating the parade

RECOMMENDED:

Start your engines: Drag icon Hannah Conda spills the tea with us