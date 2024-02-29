Should bars and festivals be allowed on Sydney’s beaches?

For a city with so many beaches, Sydney’s lack of beach clubs and parties comes as a surprise to many a sun-seeking traveller – those who’ve spent time in the likes of Europe, Asia and Central America drinking Margs beneath tasselled umbrellas and dancing on the sand. But if you’re a Sydney local, you’ll know that stretches of sand can’t really be “reserved” for paying punters. Aside from the occasional exception, our beaches are generally party-free zones. A lot of people think this is a great thing – the beach should always be free to access, and not taken over by revellers. Others just wanna party on the beach.

The case against parties on the beach is easy to understand: they have the potential to be loud, disruptive, dangerous pollutants to our ocean-side environment (especially if the scenes from Bronte beach on Christmas day are anything to go by).

But then there are events – like the Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party, which returned last weekend for its second year – that are proof of concept that people do love a beach party (15,000 people have bought tickets to that particular one).

Up in the Gold Coast, electronic music festival Out 2 Lunch (held on Coolangatta Beach) is another popular annual event – selling out 30,000 tickets within hours. According to the ABC, the organiser predicts that the event will inject $5 million into the local economy.

Despite potential economic benefits, Waverley Council voted earlier this month to reject any application for “commercial high-impact events that include the service of alcohol” on any of the beaches in the suburb. The ban applies to Bondi Beach, Tamarama and Bronte beaches, which are currently alcohol-free zones, but there are exemptions: City2Surf, Sculpture by the Sea and Mardi Gras. Why? The council has described them as “not commercial in nature”.

Based on recent community consultations, the Mayor of Waverley, Paula Masselos, said there is “a strong distaste to private commercial events on Bondi Beach, especially those featuring the service of alcohol or operation of a bar". She also cited the excellent restaurant and bar offerings already in the area, and we’re inclined to agree (you can read our guide to the best places to eat and drink in Bondi here).



To summarise, seeing more bars and festivals popping up on our beaches isn’t looking likely – but the City of Sydney’s Events Policies are revised often based on the needs of Sydneysiders.



In favour of a beachside boogie? You can do that over at Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel, Coogee Pavilion and The Newport.

