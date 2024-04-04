Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
W Hotel penthouse Extreme Wow Suite
Photograph: Supplied | W Hotel

W Sydney has launched a super-luxe new penthouse suite

The hyper-luxurious suite comes complete with two private bars and a circular bathtub overlooking Darling Harbour

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

Lovers of the luxe-life, take note; Sydney’s sprawling W Hotel has just upped its offering, with the addition of six spectacular new suites that take penthouse hotel living to a whole new level.

On level 27 of the huge, 588-room hotel, you’ll find W Hotel’s most spectacular suite; the Extreme Wow Suite. Occupying 202sqm and spread across five separate rooms, the opulent space features an appropriately lavish, crescent-shaped bedroom with an adjoining walk-in robe, two (two!) circular bathtubs, a private wine cellar and a vast entertaining space complete with a 7-metre marble bar and sweeping views across Darling Harbour.

Though you’d be welcome to book it for an extra-special sleepover, this is a space designed to be shared; accommodating up to 50 guests for a stand-up cocktail event, or up to 20 for a more comfortable sit-down affair. The hotel’s resident sommelier is available to guide guests through the Extreme Wow Suite’s private wine collection, and the spirit bar and high-spec features mean the space is ready to take the party to whichever (figurative) level you’re keen to reach.

W Hotel penthouse Extreme Wow Suite
Photograph: Supplied | W Hotel

Taking inspiration from the HMAS Onslow – one of six Oberon-class submarines commissioned by the Royal Australian Navy – the suite has a regal, marine aesthetic. Sculptured furniture features curvilinear design elements, and navy-inspired lighting illuminates the space. 

If you’re not quite ready to splash out $6,000 for the night but still want a taste of the Wow experience, W Sydney has also announced the launch of five upper-level Wow Suites; each echoing the marine-inspired luxury of the Extreme Wow Suite, but on a slightly smaller scale. Ranging in size from 112sqm to 125sqm, these one-bedroom suites are each unique in design, but private spirit bars, generous living spaces and floor-to-ceiling views of Darling Harbour are guaranteed. 

W Hotel penthouse Extreme Wow Suite
Photograph: Supplied | W Hotel

Rates for the Extreme Wow Suite start from $6,000 AUD per night, inclusive of a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne (naturally). The Wow Suites start from $3,400 per night, and you can book yours (pending hotel budget) over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Btwn is W Sydney's flagship restaurant

Keen for a luxe city staycation? These are the best high-end hotels in Sydney

And these are the most luxurious stays in the state.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.