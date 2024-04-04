Lovers of the luxe-life, take note; Sydney’s sprawling W Hotel has just upped its offering, with the addition of six spectacular new suites that take penthouse hotel living to a whole new level.

On level 27 of the huge, 588-room hotel, you’ll find W Hotel’s most spectacular suite; the Extreme Wow Suite. Occupying 202sqm and spread across five separate rooms, the opulent space features an appropriately lavish, crescent-shaped bedroom with an adjoining walk-in robe, two (two!) circular bathtubs, a private wine cellar and a vast entertaining space complete with a 7-metre marble bar and sweeping views across Darling Harbour.

Though you’d be welcome to book it for an extra-special sleepover, this is a space designed to be shared; accommodating up to 50 guests for a stand-up cocktail event, or up to 20 for a more comfortable sit-down affair. The hotel’s resident sommelier is available to guide guests through the Extreme Wow Suite’s private wine collection, and the spirit bar and high-spec features mean the space is ready to take the party to whichever (figurative) level you’re keen to reach.



Photograph: Supplied | W Hotel

Taking inspiration from the HMAS Onslow – one of six Oberon-class submarines commissioned by the Royal Australian Navy – the suite has a regal, marine aesthetic. Sculptured furniture features curvilinear design elements, and navy-inspired lighting illuminates the space.

If you’re not quite ready to splash out $6,000 for the night but still want a taste of the Wow experience, W Sydney has also announced the launch of five upper-level Wow Suites; each echoing the marine-inspired luxury of the Extreme Wow Suite, but on a slightly smaller scale. Ranging in size from 112sqm to 125sqm, these one-bedroom suites are each unique in design, but private spirit bars, generous living spaces and floor-to-ceiling views of Darling Harbour are guaranteed.

Photograph: Supplied | W Hotel

Rates for the Extreme Wow Suite start from $6,000 AUD per night, inclusive of a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne (naturally). The Wow Suites start from $3,400 per night, and you can book yours (pending hotel budget) over here.



